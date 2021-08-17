checkAd

WHSI Acquires Cutting Edge Backend-as-a-Service (Baas) Enterprise Software Dealer Platform; Integrating the Company’s New iHelp Max(TM) on the Management & Automation Platform

Autor: Accesswire
17.08.2021, 14:30  |  33   |   |   

Intends to Give Dealers & Distributors an Industry-Wide Competitive Advantage in the Growing Shift to a "Home Healthcare Hub"The Platform Is A Cloud-Hosted Back-End Automation Service Consisting Of Numerous Intuitive Methods For Accepting Data …

  • Intends to Give Dealers & Distributors an Industry-Wide Competitive Advantage in the Growing Shift to a "Home Healthcare Hub"
  • The Platform Is A Cloud-Hosted Back-End Automation Service Consisting Of Numerous Intuitive Methods For Accepting Data Transmission From Personal Safety And Medical Devices ("PS/M") And Retransmitting This Data To Subscribers, Monitoring Centers, Healthcare Providers, Front-End Portal/User Interfaces, And API Controllers

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (OTC PINK:WHSI) (Wearable Health Solutions or the Company), creator of the MediPendant® and the iHelp™ personal medical alarm devices, develops and manufactures innovative personal medical alarm technologies and markets its solutions directly to its international distribution network of independent dealers, today announced that it has acquired the assets of mHealthCentral.com and its technology, including the mHealth Central Cloud Management and Automation platform or BAAS technology dealer portal for use in its next generation iHelp MAX™ cellular and telehealth-ready mobile medical device.

Harrysen Mittler, the Chairman & CEO of Wearable Health Solutions Inc. said, "We have acquired the foremost platform for our dealers, users, and caregivers to experience the integration and deploying of modern enterprise applications for mobile, web and IoT in the personal safety and medical devices markets. With that, we intend a user friendly, intuitive, and seamless platform for monitoring and managing their medical device needs, including tracking, fall detection, medication reminders, and more. In addition to acquiring all of the technology, the founder and designer of the dealer portal, Mr. Anthony Chetta, will stay on as Chief Technology Advisor for the Company. Mr. Chetta's technical expertise will ensure a smooth integration for the iHelp MAX™, into the mHealth Central Cloud Management and Automation platform."

The platform is a cloud-hosted service consisting of methods and automation tasks for accepting data transmission from personal safety and medical devices ("PS/M") and storing, reformatting, and retransmitting this data to subscribers, monitoring centers, healthcare providers, front-end portal/user interfaces, and API controllers.

The front-end portal interface provides a user-friendly management and monitoring platform for all of the integrations listed below, coupled with PS/M device fulfillment, tracking, controlling, and remote reprogramming, along with portal user administration and role/privilege assignment, internal activity/audit trails, ordering and invoicing, support portal integration, and any other customizations needed based on solution requirements.

Seite 1 von 4


Wearable Health Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WHSI Acquires Cutting Edge Backend-as-a-Service (Baas) Enterprise Software Dealer Platform; Integrating the Company’s New iHelp Max(TM) on the Management & Automation Platform Intends to Give Dealers & Distributors an Industry-Wide Competitive Advantage in the Growing Shift to a "Home Healthcare Hub"The Platform Is A Cloud-Hosted Back-End Automation Service Consisting Of Numerous Intuitive Methods For Accepting Data …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Binovi Technologies Corp Responds to Unsolicited Captiva Verde Bid
Spark Power Builds Momentum Throughout Quarter; Optimistic About Second Half Performance
Austpro To List on Neo Exchange in Connection With Defi Ventures Reverse Takeover
CORRECTION: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Progress Toward Planned CEO Transition
StageZero Life Sciences Signs Definitive Agreement with Health Clinics Limited
Ainos Elects Ms. Hui-Lan (Celia) Wu as CFO, Lawrence K. Lin as Executive Vice President of ...
Adaptive Ad Systems Reports Results for Q2 2021, Continues to Increase Revenue and Net Profit
Kidoz Inc. Announces 196% Revenue Growth in Q2 2021 Results
Seven Arts Entertainment Achieves OTC Markets Revival
Recruiter.com Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Management Update
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
heliosDX Announces Director of Sales and Marketing
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.08.21Newsletter Featuring Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. - By WallStreetResearch.Org
Accesswire | Analysen
04.08.21Wearable Health Solutions Inc. To Make All Company Devices Voice Enabled With Major Voice Assistants: New Patent-Pending Technology Will Allow Consumers To Use Voice AI Control On All Of The Company Products
Accesswire | Analysen