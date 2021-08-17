WHSI Acquires Cutting Edge Backend-as-a-Service (Baas) Enterprise Software Dealer Platform; Integrating the Company’s New iHelp Max(TM) on the Management & Automation Platform

Intends to Give Dealers & Distributors an Industry-Wide Competitive Advantage in the Growing Shift to a "Home Healthcare Hub"The Platform Is A Cloud-Hosted Back-End Automation Service Consisting Of Numerous Intuitive Methods For Accepting Data …

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (OTC PINK:WHSI) (Wearable Health Solutions or the Company), creator of the MediPendant® and the iHelp™ personal medical alarm devices, develops and manufactures innovative personal medical alarm technologies and markets its solutions directly to its international distribution network of independent dealers, today announced that it has acquired the assets of mHealthCentral.com and its technology, including the mHealth Central Cloud Management and Automation platform or BAAS technology dealer portal for use in its next generation iHelp MAX™ cellular and telehealth-ready mobile medical device.

Harrysen Mittler, the Chairman & CEO of Wearable Health Solutions Inc. said, "We have acquired the foremost platform for our dealers, users, and caregivers to experience the integration and deploying of modern enterprise applications for mobile, web and IoT in the personal safety and medical devices markets. With that, we intend a user friendly, intuitive, and seamless platform for monitoring and managing their medical device needs, including tracking, fall detection, medication reminders, and more. In addition to acquiring all of the technology, the founder and designer of the dealer portal, Mr. Anthony Chetta, will stay on as Chief Technology Advisor for the Company. Mr. Chetta's technical expertise will ensure a smooth integration for the iHelp MAX™, into the mHealth Central Cloud Management and Automation platform."

The platform is a cloud-hosted service consisting of methods and automation tasks for accepting data transmission from personal safety and medical devices ("PS/M") and storing, reformatting, and retransmitting this data to subscribers, monitoring centers, healthcare providers, front-end portal/user interfaces, and API controllers.

The front-end portal interface provides a user-friendly management and monitoring platform for all of the integrations listed below, coupled with PS/M device fulfillment, tracking, controlling, and remote reprogramming, along with portal user administration and role/privilege assignment, internal activity/audit trails, ordering and invoicing, support portal integration, and any other customizations needed based on solution requirements.