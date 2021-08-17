checkAd

BioLargo Second Quarterly Report of 2021 Highlights Progress of PFAS Treatment Business and Expanding Engineering Client Base

Autor: Accesswire
17.08.2021, 14:30  |  32   |   |   

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, filed its latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC yesterday (www.biolargo.com/sec-filings). The company has summarized some of the most important points from the report below.

The company is holding an investor webcast on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 8:00 am Pacific / 11:00 am Eastern, at the following link, open to the public: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2448/42482

Dennis P. Calvert, President and CEO of BioLargo said, "In the past quarter we made significant advances in the commercialization of our PFAS treatment technology, secured new engineering service contracts, and advanced multiple new high-value business opportunities that have the potential to accelerate our company's growth in the coming year."

Financial highlights from the 10-Q:

  • Consolidated revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $464,000, an 11% increase compared to the second quarter of 2020.
  • Continued to reduce debt obligations, including the payoff of $406,000 in convertible debt due in August 2021 through the payment of cash and equity, as reported on Form 8-K filed May 19, 2021. Since December 31, 2019, the company has reduced its debt by over $4 million.
  • Other than debt owed by its partially owned subsidiary Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc., only Small Business Association and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaling $464,000 ($314,000 of which has been applied for forgiveness), and $50,000 of fixed-price convertible debt (due in 2023) remain on BioLargo's balance sheet.
  • Decreased net loss by 28% compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Commercial, operational, and R&D highlights:

  • BioLargo Engineering, Science & Technologies (BLEST) was notified of several important contract awards with the potential to increase the company's operating cash flow and support the subsidiary's role of commercializing BioLargo's patented technologies. Together, the new contracts are worth more than $1.2 million in revenue, most of which will be earned over the next six months.
  • Began processing potential-client water with the company's proprietary PFAS-removal water treatment system (called the "BioLargo AEC") for a major municipality in Southern California and a federal government agency, with sights set on on-site pilots in the near future.
  • Peer-reviewed paper published about the safety of water treated by BioLargo's energy-efficient water treatment technology, the AOS. The paper concluded that the levels of disinfection by-products generated by the AOS were comparable to those found in ordinary tap water, bolstering the company's claims that the AOS is a safe, effective water treatment system.
  • Advanced a series of commercial opportunities that include product distribution, partnerships, and projects that company management believes could each generate significant revenue. In each case the company is engaged in contract negotiations and will report more details in the future.

About BioLargo, Inc.

