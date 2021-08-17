BioLargo Second Quarterly Report of 2021 Highlights Progress of PFAS Treatment Business and Expanding Engineering Client Base

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, filed its latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC yesterday …

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, filed its latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC yesterday (www.biolargo.com/sec-filings). The company has summarized some of the most important points from the report below.

The company is holding an investor webcast on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 8:00 am Pacific / 11:00 am Eastern, at the following link, open to the public: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2448/42482