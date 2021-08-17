checkAd

Perk Labs Engages Jonah Group to Advise on Perk Coin Cryptocurrency Development

Autor: Accesswire
17.08.2021, 14:30  |  36   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FRANKFURT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with rewards on curated specialty products, mobile payments and digital gift cards, announced today that it has engaged the Jonah Group to advise on the development of Perk Coin as a cryptocurrency.

Building upon Perk Labs' previous research and development, the initial scope of the engagement will entail conducting a business and technical analysis and setting out the requirements to establish Perk Coin on modern blockchain technologies focused on security, speed and environmental impact.

"One of our top priorities for this year is to upgrade Perk Coin to a blockchain-based digital reward," said Jonathan Hoyles, CEO, Perk Labs. "Jonah Group has developed a wide range of enterprise systems for complex, highly-regulated, and security-driven environments. By working with Jonah Group, we will have third-party validation from a highly-respected software developer, ensuring that we achieve the intended outcome and superior product quality, especially with respect to cybersecurity."

Among Jonah Group's previous successful blockchain-related projects are the following:

  • a blockchain based business that is revolutionizing grain contracts
  • a blockchain carbon trading company with a reward component
  • a blockchain exchange platform tailored for trading mining investments.

"Perk Coin has the potential of bringing cryptocurrency utility to mainstream consumers by enabling them to earn cryptocurrency as a loyalty reward and then interact with digital assets in new ways," said Glenn Archer, co-founder of Jonah Group. "We are excited to work with Perk Labs on what will be a very innovative product."

About Jonah Group

Jonah Group is a custom software development company trusted by organizations that are faced with mission-critical business challenges and cannot afford to fail. Jonah Group has built several systems that process billions of dollars' worth of transactions each year for clients who remain partners. Jonah has successfully developed and deployed a wide range of enterprise systems including online banking applications, equity and mutual fund trading systems, content management systems, credit adjudication and provisioning portals, health care benefits and claims management systems, and fleet management solutions. Its clientele includes many leading names in the financial services and health care industries.

Disclaimer

