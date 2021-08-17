checkAd

Third-Party Cookies Are Toast, First-Party Data in Demand as Consumers Clamor for Privacy

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The concept of "big data" has been around for decades but only took on its current form in the 21st century with computers running 24/7/365 processing mounds of user data to better understand and predict trends. However, consumers have grown tired of their harvested data exploitation, and winds of change are blowing in new modalities that cater to security and privacy. Nothing is more representative of the ongoing shift than Apple's recent operating system changes that feature one of the world's few welcomed pop-ups: one that asks if it's okay to track your activity. Welcome to the age of "small and wide" data. Companies are already looking to next-generation technology to meet this new demand, including that of Streamlytics (Profile), which doesn't use cookies or tracking in its human-led data. The mix of consumer and regulatory blowback has all the majors, including Palantir Technologies Inc. Class A (NYSE: PLTR), Snowflake Inc. Class A (NYSE: SNOW), Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL), Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) dedicated to advanced functionality to meet or surpass obligations for privacy, governance and compliance associated with collecting and using personal information.

  • Gartner predicts 70% of organizations will switch to small and wide data by 2025.
  • Streamlytics is leading a new category of data company called "community-driven data."
  • Streamlytics is the largest first-party data provider of African-American data, offering more than 400 million data points from the world's largest platforms.

Apple Upset the Apple Cart, Streamlytics Rights It

There are now more than 1 billion iPhones in use worldwide and 1.65 billion Apple devices in total. Until recently, Apple software allowed for recording a user's activity across websites and apps, unless the user knew how to disable the process in settings. The resulting data was extremely valuable to brands and advertisers for targeted marketing. Currently no federal data privacy laws exist, so companies and states are finally taking it upon themselves to protect users after decades of abuse. With Apple's iOS 14.5 released in April, users can stiff-arm third parties with a simple tap to disallow tracking.

