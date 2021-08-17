checkAd

Following a Challenging School Year, Cyber Academy of South Carolina Is Ready to Persevere Through Another

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021   

Cyber Academy of South Carolina (CASC), a full-time, tuition-free public school program, is ready to begin another new school year and provide students throughout South Carolina a consistent online learning option designed to help them reach their full potential. CASC teachers will open their virtual classroom doors to students for the 2021-2022 school year tomorrow, August 18, 2021.

For most families, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning. And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

Authorized by The Charter Institute at Erskine, and staffed by state-certified teachers, CASC offers a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education. Despite wide-spread evidence of a “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like CASC reported lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in many cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced strong learning gains..

“Last school year may have been challenging, but I’m incredibly proud of how our students and teachers were able to persevere,” said CASC Head of School David Crook. “I am confident that we will be able to see the same, if not a higher, level of success this year!”

Students who attend CASC also have the opportunity to look to the future. High school students can participate in the Career Prep Program and enroll in classes that will help them discover and explore potential careers in Health & Human Services, Business and Information Technology (IT). Students can also earn college credits while still in high school, giving them a head start in their state and potentially saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. CASC’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

CASC is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more about CASC and how to enroll, visit casc.k12.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Cyber Academy of South Carolina

Cyber Academy of South Carolina (CASC) is an online public-school program of The Charter Institute at Erskine, serving students across the state of South Carolina. CASC is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about CASC, visit casc.k12.com.

Wertpapier


