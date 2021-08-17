CoreSenses Grows Business with Citrix and Com-X

When millions of Australian students were plunged into lockdowns due to the global pandemic, CoreSenses saw the future of education. And the Sydney-based learning specialist turned to Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) and its partner Com-X for help in delivering it. Using Citrix digital workspace solutions, CoreSenses has built a virtual education platform from which it can provide students and teachers with secure, reliable access to everything they need to work and learn, wherever they happen to be.

“Our goal was to recreate the normal classroom experience in this online social network,” said David Commisso, Director of Technology & Learning at CoreSenses. “It was vital we created a remote work and learning environment in one, and imperative that students felt they had a teacher in front of them to answer questions and support their learning journey.”

With the help of Citrix Silver Solution Advisor Com-X, CoreSenses was able to do this, literally overnight, using Citrix Virtual Apps & Desktops and Citrix Gateway Enterprise.

Delivering the Future of Education and Work

“Citrix’s digital workspace technology allows both teachers and students to easily and securely access their applications data from any location, and it was the ideal solution to address two urgent needs –remote work for its staff, plus a virtual education system for its students,” said Stephen Laird, Technical Consultant, Com-X.

Enabling a Superior Experience

To enable the dynamic and fluid interactions CoreSenses would need to provide, Com-X implemented Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, which allows it to quickly and easily virtualize workstations and on any type of device and serve up personalized access to the apps and data students and teachers require to perform at their best. It also put Citrix Gateway Enterprise in place and configured it in a unique way that allows teachers to run up to 15 concurrent Zoom breakout classrooms from their own Windows PC.

Fueling Business Growth

The move has not only increased engagement and productivity among CoreSenses’ staff and students, but opened the door to significant opportunities for growth.

“We have doubled our student numbers, and more crucially, we now have an elastic technology infrastructure that can maintain growth and support virtual learning situations based on student preferences or health-related closures. No student is ever left waiting for a teacher, even when the teacher is with another student,” said Commisso.