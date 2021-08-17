Iteris, Inc . (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission (DVRPC) with a potential value of $1.5 million, representing continued demand for Iteris’ specialized consulting services in a key geographic market.

Iteris Continues Eastern U.S. Expansion with Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission Contract for Traffic Signal Timing Program (Photo: Business Wire)

The traffic signal timing program, which includes the option to renew for up to five years, includes signal timing improvements for key corridors throughout the four counties of Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Mercer in New Jersey, with the goal of improving safety and mobility for the region’s traveling public and freight operators.

New Jersey’s transportation system is a critical East Coast sub-corridor that serves as a key link for moving both people and freight throughout the country. According to TRIP, a national transportation research group, the state’s motorists travel 78.2 billion miles annually.

In support of the DVRPC’s Transportation Improvement Program, and its wider goal of ensuring the efficient transportation of people and goods, Iteris will identify innovative approaches and cost-effective traffic signal retiming techniques to: pre-evaluate corridors throughout the four counties, analyze signal timings, recommend improvements, implement timing revisions, refine timing adjustments, analyze equity and report on performance throughout the program. By reducing delays and stops on key corridors for passenger vehicles and heavy vehicles, the DVRPC’s regional signal timing program will help to reduce CO2 emissions and fuel consumption, which in turn will contribute to environmental and air quality improvements.

“We are proud to be selected by the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission to support this important smart mobility infrastructure project in the state of New Jersey, which is a critical link in the nation’s transportation system,” said Jeff Gerken, regional vice president, Consulting Solutions at Iteris. “This traffic signal timing program represents the continued expansion of Iteris’ specialized consulting services in the Eastern U.S., and will ultimately help to increase safety and mobility for the region’s traveling public and freight operators, while also improving air quality and reducing fuel consumption.”