UScellular Launches Inseego MiFi 8000 Mobile Hotspot

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that its MiFi 8000 4G LTE mobile hotspot is now commercially available at UScellular stores and UScellular.com. The MiFi 8000 provides high-speed 4G LTE connectivity for up to 15 Wi-Fi-enabled devices, including laptops, tablets and smartphones, with all-day battery life, quick recharging, and enterprise-grade security features.

UScellular Launches Inseego MiFi 8000 Mobile Hotspot (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re proud to provide our popular, trusted MiFi 8000 for UScellular and their customers. Millions of users have come to appreciate the power of mobile hotspots in bridging the digital divide, and UScellular has been a leader in providing best-in-class solutions, including not only this 4G LTE hotspot but also our new 5G MiFi hotspot,” said Inseego head of product marketing Jodi Ellis. “In addition to providing fast and reliable broadband for distance learning, MiFi hotspots provide a highly secure connection for remote employees and an indispensable tool for field workers on the go.”

Winner of dozens of awards and accolades, including PC Mag’s Editors’ Choice, the MiFi 8000 mobile hotspot is built to provide the best performance of any commercially available 4G LTE hotspot. Designed and developed by Inseego in the USA, it’s trusted by government agencies, municipalities, banks and other financial institutions who need non-stop reliability and airtight security. This feature-rich solution is also ideal for small and medium businesses who need internet connectivity for pop-up locations or temporary job sites.

The best LTE mobile hotspot you can buy

  • Gigabit-class LTE speed that vastly outperforms other 4G hotspots: With extensive 4G band support and Cat 18 LTE, the MiFi 8000 can provide higher average speeds than competing hotspots. It can connect up to 15 Wi-Fi devices in 2.4GHz or 5GHz bands simultaneously, or tether directly to a laptop or other device through its USB-C port.
  • The ultimate in enterprise-grade security: The MiFi 8000 provides many layers of protection, with IT admin controls, on-board VPN, guest Wi-Fi network, anti-hacking cybersecurity features, advanced enterprise-grade encryption protocols and more.
  • 24-hour battery life with hassle-free charging: The MiFi 8000 stays powered all day long* and its universal charger can give a battery boost to connected devices such as smartphones or tablets. Built-in Qualcomm Quick Charge technology delivers rapid charging. Standby mode also conserves battery power for days without plugging in.

To learn more about the MiFi 8000 mobile hotspot, go to https://inseego.com/products/mobile/mifi-8000/.

