Stratasys Spearheading Sustainability for 3D Printing Industry to Advance More Mindful Manufacturing

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, announced its commitment to lead 3D printing with an ESG-focused offering, establishing its ‘Stratasys Sustainability’ function and appointing Rosa Coblens as Vice President of Sustainability. Stratasys said a commitment to a circular economy, climate action, and social impact is paramount to building on its 30+ years of leadership in polymer 3D printing.

Stratasys recently joined the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association as a Founding Member.

Stratasys CEO Dr. Yoav Zeif said now is the time for Mindful Manufacturing. “The new global economy requires companies to adapt and overcome unexpected challenges, while maintaining a commitment to environmental stewardship,” he said. “Stratasys is well-positioned to provide production and manufacturing solutions that are resilient, empower local supply chains, and most importantly save lives. For example, during the pandemic we were able to repurpose our ecosystem to support the design, manufacture and delivery of vital personal protective equipment and ventilator parts to the healthcare industry.”

Zeif added, “Beyond the global pandemic, climate change is a growing worldwide concern. It is our mission to translate our leadership in 3D printing into mindful business applications for our customers – where less waste is produced, and more value derived from the digital processes that drive our manufacturing solutions. This approach is aimed at assisting our customers in reducing their carbon footprint, with less dependency on mass shipment of inventories and parts, shortening and localizing supply chains across industries such as aerospace, automotive, healthcare and consumer products.”

To advance its commitment to sustainability, Stratasys joined the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association as a Founding Member, with Coblens serving on the AMGTA Board of Directors. The AMGTA is a new global trade organization launched in November 2019. The AMGTA is a non-commercial, unaffiliated organization open to any additive manufacturer or industry stakeholder that meets certain criteria related to sustainability of production or process. Part of the AMGTA’s mission is to commission research that highlights the sustainable uses of additive manufacturing.

