Procaps Group Appoints Patricio Vargas as Global Chief Financial Officer to Support Global Expansion

Procaps Group, a leading integrated international healthcare and pharmaceutical company, has appointed Patricio Vargas as global Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Vargas has 25 years of public company finance experience with proven capabilities in global financial management, business development and global capital markets. He joins Procaps after serving as Finance Vice President & Treasurer at Empresas CMPC S.A. (CMPC.CL), a pulp and paper company with more than $5 billion in revenue that produces and markets solid wood products, pulp, paper, tissue, personal care and packaging products in Latin America.

Previously, he was Chief Executive Officer at international food processor Agrofoods Central Valley Chile S.A. Prior to that, Mr. Vargas was the CFO of CFR Pharmaceuticals S.A. (“CFR”), and worked directly with then CEO, Alejandro Weinstein, who is currently both a shareholder of Procaps Group and is expected to be the Chairman of its M&A committee. Mr. Vargas previously worked with Mr. Weinstein to lead CFR’s initial public offering in 2011, as well as on over $1 billion of the company’s financings used to fuel its inorganic growth strategy. He holds a BSc in Engineering and a MSc in Electrical and Industrial Engineering from Universidad Católica de Chile, as well as an MBA from Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez.

“As Procaps Group continues to grow its operations worldwide, it is critical that we continue to globalize our executive management leadership,” said Ruben Minski, Procaps Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Patricio will add to the successful team that has been led by Sergio Mantilla, who has been extremely instrumental in preparing our company for the public markets. Patricio brings a dedicated work ethic as well as proven and concentrated expertise leading multibillion-dollar organizations with exponential growth both financially and geographically. His capital markets knowledge and financial skill set will be incredibly valuable with our expected upcoming evolution to a standalone public company on the Nasdaq, which is expected to occur by the end of September. Patricio adds to our recent hires of top senior management to our organization, with Camilo Camacho joining us as President in April of this year.

