The investigation concerns whether Tesla and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On August 16, 2021, media outlets reported that the U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot partially automated driving system after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles. The scope of the investigation includes 765,000 vehicles, or nearly every vehicle that Tesla has sold in the U.S. since the start of the 2014 model year. On this news, Tesla’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on August 16, 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005550/en/