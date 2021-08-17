checkAd

Flora Growth Signs Agreement To Acquire Industry-Leading Vessel Brand, Entering Luxury Cannabis Consumer Technology Segment

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 14:30  |  45   |   |   

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) to acquire 100% of Vessel Brand Inc. (“Vessel”). Vessel is designing the cannabis and wellness industries forward by bringing to market innovative products and experiences that elevate consumer expectations. With its unique lineup of high-end dry-herb accessories and vape pen batteries, bespoke product programs for brands, and decades of go-to-market experience, Vessel is the go-to product line for consumers, multi-state operators, and brands alike. Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Vessel distributes its premium hardware and accessories throughout the United States and internationally, and has numerous high-margin products in its development pipeline to drive incremental revenue and market share growth in new and existing categories.

Vessel launched in 2018 with a singular focus – create a more thoughtful consumer experience at all touchpoints. With 100% revenue growth year-over-year, Vessel finds continued success by focusing on the intangible aspects of the experience, forging its own path to the top of the cannabis consumption market by honing in on everything from the value in hand and how people interact with Vessel products, to how they feel when they pick up a Vessel piece. To ensure the ultimate consumer experience, Vessel products are conceived and designed in-house with specialized engineering support from strategic partners.

The acquisition by Flora of Vessel is expected to be a substantive addition to the Flora Growth brand portfolio as a rapidly growing company with trailing twelve-month revenues of US$6.2M. Further, upon closing of the acquisition Flora is expected to leverage Vessel’s in-house design, sales, and marketing expertise to conduct an audit of Flora’s existing global brand and product portfolio. As part of this process, the Vessel team will develop a strategic plan to maximize consumer experience and resonance, increase market share and positioning, and reengineer the Flora brand portfolio, while staying true to its values, to make every consumer experience more expressive and personal.

Seite 1 von 5


Flora Growth Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Flora Growth Signs Agreement To Acquire Industry-Leading Vessel Brand, Entering Luxury Cannabis Consumer Technology Segment Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) to acquire 100% of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer Prices $1.0 Billion Sustainability Bond
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Microvast Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Syniverse, The Leading Provider of Mission-Critical Mobile Platforms for Carriers and Enterprises, ...
Philip Morris International Enters Tender Period with Vectura Shareholders Following Unanimous ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Cloudflare, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of $1.125 Billion of 0% Convertible ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.08.21Flora Growth Corp. Applauds Nasdaq Board Diversity Initiative, Appoints Lead Scientific Advisor, Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan, PhD to its Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Flora Growth Fulfills Initial Purchase Order of Appx. US$1.1M to Largest Colombian Food and Beverage Distributor
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21Flora Growth to Hold First Half 2021 Earnings Call on August 19, 2021 After Market Close
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Flora Growth Executes International Sales Agreement to Enter Australian Medical Cannabis and Over-The-Counter CBD Market
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Flora Growth to Partner with Avaria to Distribute Award-Winning Pain Cream Brand KaLaya Across LATAM & Produce Its CBD Formulations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Flora Growth Applauds Update to Colombian Cannabis Regulations that Substantially Increases Revenue Potential; Executes International Cannabis Supply Agreement
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Flora Growth Announces Warrant Extensions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Flora Growth Announces Corporate Headquarters Relocation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Flora Beauty Launches Ô (“Awe”) Premium Beauty Brand and Product Line
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten