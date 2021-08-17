Flora Growth Signs Agreement To Acquire Industry-Leading Vessel Brand, Entering Luxury Cannabis Consumer Technology Segment

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) to acquire 100% of Vessel Brand Inc. (“Vessel”). Vessel is designing the cannabis and wellness industries forward by bringing to market innovative products and experiences that elevate consumer expectations. With its unique lineup of high-end dry-herb accessories and vape pen batteries, bespoke product programs for brands, and decades of go-to-market experience, Vessel is the go-to product line for consumers, multi-state operators, and brands alike. Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Vessel distributes its premium hardware and accessories throughout the United States and internationally, and has numerous high-margin products in its development pipeline to drive incremental revenue and market share growth in new and existing categories.

Vessel launched in 2018 with a singular focus – create a more thoughtful consumer experience at all touchpoints. With 100% revenue growth year-over-year, Vessel finds continued success by focusing on the intangible aspects of the experience, forging its own path to the top of the cannabis consumption market by honing in on everything from the value in hand and how people interact with Vessel products, to how they feel when they pick up a Vessel piece. To ensure the ultimate consumer experience, Vessel products are conceived and designed in-house with specialized engineering support from strategic partners.

The acquisition by Flora of Vessel is expected to be a substantive addition to the Flora Growth brand portfolio as a rapidly growing company with trailing twelve-month revenues of US$6.2M. Further, upon closing of the acquisition Flora is expected to leverage Vessel’s in-house design, sales, and marketing expertise to conduct an audit of Flora’s existing global brand and product portfolio. As part of this process, the Vessel team will develop a strategic plan to maximize consumer experience and resonance, increase market share and positioning, and reengineer the Flora brand portfolio, while staying true to its values, to make every consumer experience more expressive and personal.