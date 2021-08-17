checkAd

In July, the Company released verbMAIL, a video email solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook and powered by VERB’s proprietary interactive video technology

Partnered with Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM and NewAge, Inc. to launch sales-enablement apps for hundreds of thousands of distributors using VERB’s software solutions

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream eCommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that CEO Rory J. Cutaia will present at the Sidoti August Microcap Conference to be held on August 18-19, 2021. He will also be meeting one-on-one with institutional investors throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay.  

Sidoti August Microcap Conference 2021
Presentation Date: Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Presentation Time: 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT
Registration Link: Sidoti Conference Registration

Mr. Cutaia will discuss Company’s recent milestone announcements, including the release of verbMAIL for Microsoft Outlook, which provides interactive video email capabilities to enterprise and individual Outlook users, partnerships with Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM and NewAge, Inc. for the use of VERB’s technology for livestream ecommerce and customer relationship and content management, newly added powerful artificial intelligence features to enhance sales productivity, financial results for the second quarter 2021, and the growing livestream online commerce industry.

About VERB
Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), verbLEARN (Learning Management System application), and verbMAIL (an interactive video mail solution integrated seamlessly into Microsoft Outlook). The Company has offices in California and Utah. For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

