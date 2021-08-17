checkAd

Highland Income Fund (HFRO) Receives Approval for Tender Offer as Part of Holding Company Conversion

Fund’s Board Approves Tender Offer as Supplement to Conversion Proposal.Under Tender Offer, HFRO Will Purchase Up to $50 Million of Common Shares

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Highland Income Fund (NYSE: HFRO) (“HFRO” or the “Fund”), a closed-end fund managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. (the “Adviser”), today announced that it received unanimous approval from the Fund’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”) to conduct a tender offer as a part of its proposal to convert the Fund to a diversified holding company. Under the terms of the tender offer, the Fund will purchase for cash up to $50 million in aggregate value of Common Shares at a price equal to 95% of the net asset value per Common Share as of the close of business on the business day before the tender offer expires (the “Tender Offer”). 

The Tender Offer is contingent upon the Fund obtaining shareholder approval of the Proposals (as defined below) at the special meeting of shareholders to be held on August 20, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. CDT (the “Special Meeting”). At the Special Meeting, shareholders are being asked to vote on the proposal to convert the Fund from a registered investment company to a diversified holding company and to amend certain fundamental investment restrictions (collectively, the “Business Change Proposal”), and if the Business Change Proposal is approved, to approve the amendment and restatement of the Fund’s Agreement and Declaration of Trust (together with the Business Change Proposal, the “Proposals”).

Information on the Tender Offer

The Tender Offer aims to provide additional shareholder liquidity during the conversion process, augmenting the existing shareholder support features, including a formulaic 10b5-1 buyback program (the “Company Buyback Program”) and share purchases from management (the “Management Purchase Plan”), among others, which were included in the definitive proxy statement filed on July 9, 2021.

The Tender Offer will be separate from and carried out in addition to the Company Buyback Program and the Management Purchase Plan.

If the Proposals are approved by shareholders at the Special Meeting, the Tender Offer is expected to commence as soon as practicable after the date of shareholder approval of the Proposals, but in any event not later than 60 days after such date.

An amendment to the definitive proxy statement was filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to reflect the addition of the Tender Offer. Additional information on the Tender Offer can be found on the HFRO conversion website at www.hfroconversion.com, as well as in the proxy amendment and the Tender Offer Statement, which was also filed with the SEC.

