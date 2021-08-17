Wayside Technology Group to Virtually Participate at the 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 25

EATONTOWN, N.J., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) (“Wayside” or the “Company”), a value-added global IT channel company providing innovative sales and distribution solutions for emerging technology vendors, today announced that its management team will virtually participate in the 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference taking place on August 25-26, 2021.



Wayside’s virtual presentation will be made available at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time on August 25th and can be accessed here as well as in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.waysidetechnology.com. The online replay will be available for 90 days.