Wayside Technology Group to Virtually Participate at the 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 25

EATONTOWN, N.J., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) (“Wayside” or the “Company”), a value-added global IT channel company providing innovative sales and distribution solutions for emerging technology vendors, today announced that its management team will virtually participate in the 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference taking place on August 25-26, 2021.

Wayside’s virtual presentation will be made available at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time on August 25th and can be accessed here as well as in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.waysidetechnology.com. The online replay will be available for 90 days.

Wayside’s CEO Dale Foster and CFO Drew Clark will be available for 1x1 meetings with registered attendees of the conference. To request a meeting, please contact your IDEAS Conference representative or the Company’s investor relations team at WSTG@elevate-ir.com.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) is a value-added IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and disruptive technologies. Wayside operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Grey Matter, TechXtend and CloudKnowHow. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for emerging companies in the Security, Data Management, Cloud, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization, and Software & ALM industries.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.waysidetechnology.com.

Company Contact

Drew Clark
Chief Financial Officer
(732) 389-0932
drew@waysidetechnology.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(949) 200-4603
WSTG@elevate-ir.com 





