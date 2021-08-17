checkAd

Imagin Medical on Schedule for American Urology Association Demonstration

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, and BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Imagin Medical Inc. (CSE: IME) (OTCQB: IMEXF) (Frankfurt & Stuttgart Symbol: DPD2) (“Imagin” or the “Company”) today reports that the final design of the i/Blue Imaging System is on target to be demonstrated at the American Urology Association (AUA) Annual Meeting in September.

The AUA Annual Meeting, in its 116th year, is the largest gathering of urologists in the world, providing education as well as access to groundbreaking research, new guidelines and the latest advances in urologic medicine for urologists and urologic health care professionals worldwide.

Anticipating the ideal opportunity to address its target market at the meeting, Imagin has scheduled private meetings with leading urologists to demonstrate the advanced capabilities of the i/Blue Imaging System in visualizing bladder cancer. They will be exposed to the potential impact it can have on their patients with bladder cancer. The product will showcase performance against competing visualization products.

This product design incorporates feedback from preliminary meetings with the FDA and improvements made to the design for manufacturing that will lead to the preproduction phase. Critical verification requirements established through benchmark testing of competitive systems have been met. Additional testing and specification development have been focused on contrast-agent-induced fluorescence and the ability to replicate clinical observations in a bench-level study. Sensitivity of the system can now be fully demonstrated with the test methods that have been established.           

“We are very excited about the AUA Annual Meeting this year and the opportunity to introduce the final design of the i/Blue System to additional urologists,” said Jim Hutchens, Imagin’s president and CEO. “We believe the i/Blue System will lead to more widespread availability of blue light cystoscopy and answer emerging patient demand for superior bladder cancer treatment. We will also be meeting with our scientific advisory board and continuing to build relationships with other leading urologists.”

About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical is a surgical imaging company focused on advancing new methods of visualizing cancer during minimally invasive procedures. The Company believes its first product, the i/Blue Imaging System, with its proprietary optics and light sensors, will greatly increase the efficiency and accuracy of detecting cancer for removal, helping to reduce recurrence rates. The Company’s initial focus is bladder cancer. Learn more at www.imaginmedical.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward- looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information.

Specifically, there is no assurance the Company’s imaging system will work in the manner expected. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Contact:
Jim Hutchens President & CEO
Telephone: 833-246-2446

Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com 
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

﻿





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Imagin Medical on Schedule for American Urology Association Demonstration VANCOUVER, British Columbia, and BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire - Imagin Medical Inc. (CSE: IME) (OTCQB: IMEXF) (Frankfurt & Stuttgart Symbol: DPD2) (“Imagin” or the “Company”) today reports that the final design of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 14, 2021
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Verisk Names Sunita Holzer Chief Human Resources Officer
Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Euro Manganese files Q3 financial statements and MD&A and provides financial and operational ...
Shaw Names Artists to Create Shaw Pride Marches On Art Walk at Calgary’s Central Memorial Park
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board