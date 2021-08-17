Viking Energy Group Announces Q2 Results

HOUSTON, TX, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCQB: VKIN ) (“Viking” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented energy company, is pleased to share certain financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Revenues of $10.69 million as compared to $9.55 million in Q-2 2020

Current Assets were $13.31 million as compared to $11.89 million at December 31, 2020

Net Loss of ($9.85 million) as compared to a net loss of ($16.56) million in Q-2 2020. The majority of the Q2 loss was attributable to non-cash items, including: a Change in the Fair Value of the Company’s Derivatives (i.e. hedging contracts) ($7.31 mm); Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($2.31 mm); Amortization of Debt Discount ($1.09 mm); Value of Stock issuances ($115k); and Accretion – ARO ($147k)

$1.25 million improvement in Stockholder’s Deficit since December 31, 2020

Adjusted EBITDA of $4.29 million as compared to $3.31 million in Q-2 2020

James Doris, Viking’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with the second quarter results, and are very excited about steps we have taken subsequent to the end of Q2 to strengthen the organization, including our recent acquisition of a majority interest in Simson-Maxwell Ltd., a leading power generation and energy solutions company.”

About Viking Energy Group, Inc.

Viking is a growth-oriented energy company with assets in the onshore Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent regions in the United States, and operations in Canada through its majority-owned subsidiary, Simson-Maxwell Ltd. For additional information, please visit: https://www.vikingenergygroup.com .

ADJUSTED EBITDA (unaudited):

Adjusted EBITDA For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2020 2021 Net Income (Loss) $ 1,292,346 $ (17,672,950) $ (9,851,754) Non-Cash / Non-Oprating Items Stock Based Compensation 2,500 197,632 114,793 Changes in Fair Value of Derivatives (4,474,016) 9,292,013 7,307,567 Interest expense including amortization of debt discount 5,496,865 8,451,629 4,266,060 Accretion - ARO 75,681 115,658 147,308 Income tax benefit (expense) - - - Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization 2,228,191 2,921,208 2,306,225 Total Non-Cash Items 3,329,221 20,978,140 14,141,953 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,621,567 $ 3,305,190 $ 4,290,199

Note: The figures referenced in this press release above are approximate and in most cases have been rounded to the nearest $100,000. For specific amounts, please refer to Viking’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 16, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available under "Investors -- SEC Filings" at www.vikingenergygroup.com .