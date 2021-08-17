checkAd

Viking Energy Group Announces Q2 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 14:30  |  15   |   |   

 Q2 Revenues of $10.7 Million / YTD Revenues of $21.19 Million

HOUSTON, TX, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCQB: VKIN) (“Viking” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented energy company, is pleased to share certain financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Key Financial Highlights for Q-2 2021 (all figures are approximate):         

  • Revenues of $10.69 million as compared to $9.55 million in Q-2 2020
  • Current Assets were $13.31 million as compared to $11.89 million at December 31, 2020
  • Net Loss of ($9.85 million) as compared to a net loss of ($16.56) million in Q-2 2020.  The majority of the Q2 loss was attributable to non-cash items, including:
    • a Change in the Fair Value of the Company’s Derivatives (i.e. hedging contracts) ($7.31 mm);
    • Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($2.31 mm);
    • Amortization of Debt Discount ($1.09 mm);
    • Value of Stock issuances ($115k); and
    • Accretion – ARO ($147k)
  • $1.25 million improvement in Stockholder’s Deficit since December 31, 2020
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $4.29 million as compared to $3.31 million in Q-2 2020

James Doris, Viking’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with the second quarter results, and are very excited about steps we have taken subsequent to the end of Q2 to strengthen the organization, including our recent acquisition of a majority interest in Simson-Maxwell Ltd., a leading power generation and energy solutions company.

About Viking Energy Group, Inc.
Viking is a growth-oriented energy company with assets in the onshore Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent regions in the United States, and operations in Canada through its majority-owned subsidiary, Simson-Maxwell Ltd.  For additional information, please visit: https://www.vikingenergygroup.com.

ADJUSTED EBITDA (unaudited):

          Adjusted EBITDA
          For the Three Months Ended June 30,
          2019   2020   2021
                   
Net Income (Loss)        $           1,292,346    $        (17,672,950)    $          (9,851,754)
 Non-Cash / Non-Oprating Items                 
   Stock Based Compensation                             2,500                    197,632                    114,793
   Changes in Fair Value of Derivatives                     (4,474,016)                 9,292,013                 7,307,567
   Interest expense including amortization of debt discount                      5,496,865                 8,451,629                 4,266,060
   Accretion - ARO                           75,681                    115,658                    147,308
   Income tax benefit (expense)                                   -                                -                                -  
   Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization                      2,228,191                 2,921,208                 2,306,225
                   
 Total Non-Cash Items                      3,329,221               20,978,140               14,141,953
                   
 Adjusted EBITDA         $           4,621,567    $           3,305,190    $           4,290,199

Note:  The figures referenced in this press release above are approximate and in most cases have been rounded to the nearest $100,000.  For specific amounts, please refer to Viking’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 16, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available under "Investors -- SEC Filings" at www.vikingenergygroup.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Viking Energy Group Announces Q2 Results  Q2 Revenues of $10.7 Million / YTD Revenues of $21.19 Million HOUSTON, TX, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCQB: VKIN) (“Viking” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented energy company, is pleased …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 14, 2021
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Verisk Names Sunita Holzer Chief Human Resources Officer
Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Euro Manganese files Q3 financial statements and MD&A and provides financial and operational ...
Shaw Names Artists to Create Shaw Pride Marches On Art Walk at Calgary’s Central Memorial Park
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board