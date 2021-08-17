MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”), an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, today announced publication of its peer-reviewed study in the Journal of Wound Care (JWC), addressing the observed impact of Advanced Treatment (AT) using all high-cost skin substitute products in lower extremity diabetic ulcers (LEDUs) based on data from the Medicare Limited Dataset (October 1, 2015 through October 2, 2018). The study assessed outcome in patients receiving AT with all high-cost skin substitute products, as designated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), for LEDUs versus No Advanced Treatment (NAT), and found that AT use could lead to a 42% reduction in major and minor amputations and all related costs, compared to NAT. Further, the study highlights preferable outcomes when AT follows parameters for use (FPFU), underscoring the importance of early treatment with regular intervals and well-defined treatment guidelines.

New study shows advanced treatment (AT) for management of LEDUs among Medicare beneficiaries is associated with significant reductions in major and minor amputation, emergency department (ED) use, and hospital readmissions vs. LEDUs managed without AT (NAT)

“The data derived from this study are important for a number of reasons,” noted Dr. David G. Armstrong, Professor of Surgery and Director of the Southwestern Academic Limb Salvage Alliance (SALSA) at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California. “Most notably, it is the first, to our knowledge, to broadly evaluate the parameters for use and associated observed impact of these advanced treatments in the wound care space. The substantial reduction, not only in amputation, but also in hospital readmission rates and visits to the emergency room suggests that our patients may be able to live more hospital-free and activity-rich days when we focus on getting to wound closure.”

In 2018, an estimated three million Americans suffered from diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) – a type of LEDU. Among patients with DFUs, more than half will develop an infection. Up to 20% of infected DFUs require major or minor amputations.

“Understanding the health outcome and financial implications of different courses of treatment is essential to improving patient health and reducing cost burden to providers, patients, families, payors, and the healthcare system overall,” said Dr. William Tettelbach, a lead author of the study and MIMEDX Principal Medical Officer, Medical Affairs. “These data demonstrate the significant beneficial impact of AT with all high-cost skin substitute products for difficult-to-heal LEDUs, and the additional benefit of treating quickly and regularly with AT.”