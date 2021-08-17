Goldcliff Generates New Targets at Aurora West and Expands Land Position

The fall 2020 programme generated several potential new drill targets. The Polaris target, located 1.2 km west of Hecla’s Aurora millsite is currently viewed as the most promising. A one metre chip sample of silicified rhyolite tuff assayed 3.56 ppm gold and 4.2 ppm silver. Four additional rock chip samples in the immediate area assayed between 0.117 and 0.827 ppm gold and contained moderate to high pathfinder element values of arsenic, antimony, mercury and molybdenum indicative of a well mineralised epithermal system. The extent of the Polaris target is unclear at this time due to limited outcrop. Hand excavations are planned to provide more exposures for mapping and sampling to better define specific drill sites.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation (“Goldcliff” or the “Company”) (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) reports reconnaissance and follow -up sampling on the Aurora West property in the Walker Lane (Mineral County, Nevada) conducted in the fall of 2020 generated several high quality gold targets, which required new staking to secure. Goldcliff holds an option to purchase a 100% interest in the property by paying $US425,000 over four years, subject to a Net Smelter Return Royalty of 2.5%. There are 51claims under option with Ely Gold Royalties Inc which adjoin to the immediate north and west of the main Aurora district held by Hecla Mining Company.

Some of the new claims staked cover the Twains Hill Section 30 target. This target is located approximately two miles south of the main Aurora district and about a mile southeast of the block of 51 claims. The main geologic feature is a distinctive porphyritic dacite plug or dome, which intrudes the Aurora andesite, host to most of the mined gold-silver veins in the district. A chip sample from a dump boulder of stockwork veined, silicified andesite returned values of 4.23 ppm gold and 11.6 ppm silver. Several other rock chip samples in the area returned values greater than 100 ppb gold with elevated pathfinder elements.

Three mapping and sampling excursions were undertaken late in the fall of 2020. Analytical results were not received until March of 2021. Those results indicated that additional claims should be staked. Weather (snow) conditions and availability of staking contractors delayed staking until very recently. A total of 38 additional claims have been staked and filed on, bringing Goldcliff’s land position in the Aurora district to 89 claims.

Robert Thomas, CPG, is a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

