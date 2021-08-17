Quantum Computing Inc. Joins the Center for Quantum Technologies at Purdue University

Supports NSF-backed Science and Industry Coalition to Advance Quantum Technology Research and Commercialization

LEESBURG, Va., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (the “company” or “QCI”) (Nasdaq: QUBT) has joined the Center for Quantum Technologies (CQT), a National Science Foundation (NSF)-backed research program. As announced last month , CQT is a planned NSF Industry/University Cooperative Research Center (IUCRC) comprising four Indiana academic partners, including lead institution Purdue University. It relies on quantum computing organizations such as QCI to help develop novel and commercial-ready quantum technologies that address significant industry challenges.



The news is the latest QCI initiative to advance practical solutions and simplify quantum access for those studying in the field and pioneering new work. QCI’s recently announced QUBT U program focuses on teaching students how to structure and submit complex optimization problems to quantum systems. Students get hands-on experience with Qatalyst ready-to-run quantum software, as well as educational coursework and webinars.

The CQT founding academic partners include Purdue University, Indiana University Bloomington, the University of Notre Dame, and Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI). QCI is joining Cummins, the Entanglement Institute (ei), and others as the first committed industry members of the CQT. Committed industry and government members will provide funding to the center’s researchers and will obtain early access to findings applicable to their organizations.

“As a member of the Center for Quantum Technologies, QCI will accelerate the development of a quantum workforce by sharing Qatalyst’s powerful yet simple-to-use technology to eliminate the complexity, cost, and lengthy development time for quantum programming,” said Rebel Brown, VP of Strategy & Marketing for QCI. “The CQT is an important initiative led by world-class academic institutions and we are excited to be working with them. QCI’s mission is to democratize quantum computing so that all users can easily access its power. CQT allows more non-quantum users to adopt Qatalyst and expand our user base.”