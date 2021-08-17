checkAd

AppSwarm Announces Appointment of Christopher Bailey as New CEO

Tulsa, OK, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Bailey as the new company Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Christopher Bailey has over two decades of business experience, brand development and management in the IT and software development sectors. For the past fifteen years, Christopher’s focus has been proprietary software development that enhances business services, and digital marketing and software development for companies in the launch or emerging growth stage.

Mr. Bailey has consulted with or helped launch numerous corporate entities and as of 2013 he has been involved with all creative and management development for three publicly traded mobile application companies. As well, Mr. Bailey understands the publicly-traded company sector, having served as CEO of an emerging software development entity.

Christopher’s experience and history includes: digital marketing, e-commerce, software development, search engine optimization, website development, creative design print – video – audio production, IT marketing consultancy, and executive management for emerging growth opportunities.

Christopher Bailey, the CEO of AppSwarm, Corp., commented, "I am very excited to be part of the AppSwarm team and provide my vision for the future of the company based on my years of experience and leadership in both technology and public company management. One of my first goals will be to review core business segments under the company to provide a clearer focus on operations and shelve non-performing assets for the time being.”

"The next step will be appointing team project managers to oversee DevOps and report on the performance of these individual business projects. In addition, we will begin reviewing ways to reduce share issuance, maintaining lean operating expenses, and will lay out a clear revenue business model to begin supporting the overhead operations for the company."

Based on initial review the company does not foresee the need for reverse restructuring of its capital structure for the remainder of fiscal year 2021.

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/  

“LEGAL DISCLAIMER”

AppSwarm, and its affiliate labs are strictly research firms focused on the development of blockchain applications, and in no way is involved with the buying, selling or the issuance of any cryptocurrencies, or investment advice.

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.
888-886-8583
info@app-swarm.com





Disclaimer

