Recharge Resources Options Nickel Cobalt Project From West Mining

Recharge Resources Ltd. (RR: TSX-V) (SLLTF: OTC) ("Recharge" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with West Mining Corp. ("WEST" - CSE) ("West Mining") whereby the Company may acquire a 75% interest in the Cobalt-Nickel Kagoot Brook project a 4,233-hectare area located in the Bathurst mining camp, New Brunswick, Canada (the "Project").



Excerpts from a September 21, 2020 NI 43-101 Technical Report authored by Peter Dadson B.Sc., P.Geo. detail the following information: Historical work on the Kagoot Brook property was largely driven by the results received from a 1981 Geological Survey Branch, New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources stream and spring sediment surveys. The results of the survey returned significantly elevated and anomalous cobalt in silts from both tributaries with values varying from 63ppm to 1,316ppm Cobalt. The results of the survey spurred multiple, multi-faceted exploration campaigns through the 1980’s and 1990’s.