Beazley appoints new head of US Cyber & Tech

New York, Aug. 17, 2021

Specialist insurer Beazley has appointed Patricia Kocsondy as Head of US Cyber & Tech.

Kocsondy, a highly experienced cyber underwriter and manager, comes from Chubb, where she served as senior vice president, errors & omissions (E&O) and cyber underwriting, for Chubb Limited’s North American Financial Lines. In her previous role, she was responsible for strategic leadership and direction, portfolio management, product development and underwriting strategy, extending over a broad span of Chubb’s E&O and cyber segments and products. Kocsondy also previously held roles at Ace Limited, Chubb & Son, a division of Federal Insurance Company, and The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.

Since the pandemic, the cyber risk landscape has changed significantly. Ransomware has grown in frequency and severity and extortion demands have risen. Cyber attacks have no boundaries, and organizations of all sizes are at risk of an attack. However, all too often incidents can be avoided with the right IT security and risk management procedures in place.

“Patricia’s experience and expertise brings new insight to our team in the US as we work with our brokers and clients to help strengthen their cyber defences and mitigate risk.

With Patricia’s leadership in the US, we look forward to continuing to strengthen our experienced cyber & tech practice as we evolve and enhance our 360° cyber protection and risk mitigation services for our clients,” said Paul Bantick, Head of Global Cyber & Tech at Beazley.

Based in New York, Kocsondy will report to Bantick and focus on middle market and large risk cyber & tech underwriting in the US.

 

Note to editors:

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages six Lloyd’s syndicates and, in 2020, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $3,563.8m. All Lloyd’s syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best. 

Beazley’s underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd’s.

Beazley’s European insurance company, Beazley Insurance dac, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is A rated by A.M. Best and A+ by Fitch.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, cyber, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

For more information please go to: www.beazley.com

 

