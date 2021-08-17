checkAd

Muscle Maker, Inc.’s Latest Acquisition, Pokemoto, Ramps Up Franchising Program and Signs Agreement for Three New Pokemoto Locations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 14:30  |  36   |   |   

Popular Hawaiian poke chain focuses on expansion and signs three store deal in MA

LEAGUE CITY, TEX., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL) newest subsidiary Pokemoto, a 14-location concept known for its healthier modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian poke classic is ramping up its franchising efforts to expand the millennial and Gen-Z fueled brand in the northeast and beyond. The chain can be found in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Georgia.

Muscle Maker, Inc. added Pokemoto to its health-focused lineup of brands three months ago quoting its interest in Pokemoto’s “healthier for you” offerings and direct fit into Muscle Maker’s non-traditional growth plans. The growth-oriented multi-unit concept accelerates Muscle Makers top line revenue growth and adds another strong brand to the delivery-only side of the business. The store level economics, low build out costs, and ease of operations we believe makes Pokemoto very appealing to prospective franchisees.

Pokemoto recently signed an agreement for three locations in Hampshire County Massachusetts; specifically, the towns of Northampton, Amherst and Hadley increasing the brand’s overall footprint by 21 percent. The trade areas boast a heavy collegiate presence which is a demographic focal point for the Pokemoto real estate team. Pokemoto already has university locations near Yale University, Fairfield University, University of Connecticut Stamford, University of New Haven, Southern Connecticut State College, Quinnipiac University and Franklin Pierce University.

Muscle Maker Grill brings a team of restaurant industry seasoned veterans to the table to grow Pokemoto corporately and through its franchising program. The team has vast experience in hyper growth, real estate planning, operational success and local marketing and has the resources available to take the Pokemoto brand to the next level.

“One of the goals of the Pokemoto acquisition was to expand with the goal of increasing our traditional and non-traditional footprint and in turn, accelerating our top line sales, and here we are 90 days in, with a three-unit deal signed.” said Mike Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker, Inc. “We are in the process of integrating Pokemoto into existing and new Muscle Maker Grill locations to run dual brands in areas that are targeting Millennial and Gen-Z demographics. We believe our added buying power, expertise in franchising and site selection, operations and marketing and additional resources such as adding a robust tech solution completed the package to bolster Pokemoto’s franchising program. The trendy fresh-ingredient “build your own” bowl, burrito or salad model is very attractive to prospective franchisees for multiple reasons including but not limited to: low startup costs, smaller footprint, minimal cooking and the ability to serve guests quickly in a linear fashion. Guests want delicious, high-quality cuisine and they want it fast. Pokemoto is here to deliver – in our restaurants via our contactless kiosks or on the go.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Muscle Maker, Inc.’s Latest Acquisition, Pokemoto, Ramps Up Franchising Program and Signs Agreement for Three New Pokemoto Locations Popular Hawaiian poke chain focuses on expansion and signs three store deal in MA LEAGUE CITY, TEX., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL) newest subsidiary Pokemoto, a 14-location concept known for its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 14, 2021
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Verisk Names Sunita Holzer Chief Human Resources Officer
Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Euro Manganese files Q3 financial statements and MD&A and provides financial and operational ...
Shaw Names Artists to Create Shaw Pride Marches On Art Walk at Calgary’s Central Memorial Park
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board