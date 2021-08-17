Muscle Maker, Inc.’s Latest Acquisition, Pokemoto, Ramps Up Franchising Program and Signs Agreement for Three New Pokemoto Locations

Muscle Maker, Inc. added Pokemoto to its health-focused lineup of brands three months ago quoting its interest in Pokemoto’s “healthier for you” offerings and direct fit into Muscle Maker’s non-traditional growth plans. The growth-oriented multi-unit concept accelerates Muscle Makers top line revenue growth and adds another strong brand to the delivery-only side of the business. The store level economics, low build out costs, and ease of operations we believe makes Pokemoto very appealing to prospective franchisees.

LEAGUE CITY, TEX., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL ) newest subsidiary Pokemoto , a 14-location concept known for its healthier modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian poke classic is ramping up its franchising efforts to expand the millennial and Gen-Z fueled brand in the northeast and beyond. The chain can be found in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Georgia.

Pokemoto recently signed an agreement for three locations in Hampshire County Massachusetts; specifically, the towns of Northampton, Amherst and Hadley increasing the brand’s overall footprint by 21 percent. The trade areas boast a heavy collegiate presence which is a demographic focal point for the Pokemoto real estate team. Pokemoto already has university locations near Yale University, Fairfield University, University of Connecticut Stamford, University of New Haven, Southern Connecticut State College, Quinnipiac University and Franklin Pierce University.

Muscle Maker Grill brings a team of restaurant industry seasoned veterans to the table to grow Pokemoto corporately and through its franchising program. The team has vast experience in hyper growth, real estate planning, operational success and local marketing and has the resources available to take the Pokemoto brand to the next level.

“One of the goals of the Pokemoto acquisition was to expand with the goal of increasing our traditional and non-traditional footprint and in turn, accelerating our top line sales, and here we are 90 days in, with a three-unit deal signed.” said Mike Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker, Inc. “We are in the process of integrating Pokemoto into existing and new Muscle Maker Grill locations to run dual brands in areas that are targeting Millennial and Gen-Z demographics. We believe our added buying power, expertise in franchising and site selection, operations and marketing and additional resources such as adding a robust tech solution completed the package to bolster Pokemoto’s franchising program. The trendy fresh-ingredient “build your own” bowl, burrito or salad model is very attractive to prospective franchisees for multiple reasons including but not limited to: low startup costs, smaller footprint, minimal cooking and the ability to serve guests quickly in a linear fashion. Guests want delicious, high-quality cuisine and they want it fast. Pokemoto is here to deliver – in our restaurants via our contactless kiosks or on the go.”