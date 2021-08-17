checkAd

DSS Promotes Todd D. Macko to CFO

Macko brings 25 years of public and corporate accounting experience to role

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating business segments in blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy, and securitized digital assets, today announced Todd D. Macko has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer effective August 16, 2021.

Mr. Macko is a Certified Public Accountant with over 25 years of financial management, corporate strategy, and executive business leadership, and brings a wealth of experience to his role at DSS with strengths in financial planning, analysis, business process re-engineering, budgeting, financial reporting systems, project evaluation, mergers and acquisitions, and treasury and capital management.

Prior to his role as interim-CFO, Mr. Macko served as Vice President of Finance for DSS. As the VP of Finance, Mr. Macko’s responsibilities included assisting in all aspects of financial and regulatory reporting. In addition, his responsibilities also included the day-to-day management of the company’s Accounting and Finance team and the financial leadership in the directing and improving of the accounting, reporting, audit, and tax activities. Prior to his role as Vice President of Finance for the Company, Mr. Macko joined the wholly owned subsidiary of DSS, Premier Packaging Corporation, in January 2019, as its Vice President of Finance.

Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Macko served as the Corporate Controller for Baldwin Richardson Foods, a leading custom ingredients manufacturer for the food and beverage industry from November 2015 until January 2019. Prior to that, Mr. Macko served as the Controller for The Outdoor Group, Genesis Vision, Complemar Partners, and Level 3 Communications. Mr. Macko obtained his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Rochester Institute of Technology.

“Todd has proven highly effective as our interim-CFO, and I am confident he will continue to provide significant value as Chief Financial Officer,” stated Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS. “His diverse strengths in financial analysis, budgeting, business strategy, and mergers and acquisitions, combined with now years of experience here at DSS, enable Todd to provide tremendous support to our growing organization as we continue to execute on our long-term vision and strategy.”

