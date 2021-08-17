Lifequest Subsidiary, Biopipe, Receives Its First Commercial Order in Ethiopia for a 100m3/day Sewage Treatment Plant Expected to be Installed at a Prestigious Resort

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NEW JERSEY, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- LIFEQUEST WORLD CORP (LQWC) subsidiary, Biopipe Global has developed the world’s only highly scalable onsite sludge and chemical free sewage wastewater treatment technology. This is Company’s first commercial purchase order for Biopipe sewage treatment plant from Ethiopia. The plant will have an installed capacity of 100m3 (26,500 gallons)/day and expected to meet all local discharge and reuse standards. The Company has issued the proforma invoice to the general contractor and the plant will take approximately 45 days to procure and deliver upon receipt of an acceptable letter of credit on a Free on Board (FOB) basis.



Tesfaye Tadli, Country Head for Biopipe, said, “We are thrilled to secure our first commercial order in Ethiopia. This 100m3/day plant will be installed at a prestigious resort in Gorgara, which is close to ancient city Gondar and Lake Tana and is one of three ‘Dine for Ethiopia’ tourist attraction development projects launched by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. More importantly Biopipe was selected ahead of a German STP system. We are also close to installing the demo plant for Ministry of Water & Irrigation and once commissioned, it will help us to accelerate the conversion of current sales opportunities in Ethiopia. We expect the letter of credit (LC) in favor of Biopipe Global to be opened within the next 30 days. Covid has certainly set us back by year and half but we are very confident of delivering meaningful sales in Ethiopia.”