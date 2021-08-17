checkAd

DraftKings Marketplace Broadens to Canada Ahead of Exclusive Wayne Gretzky NFT Drops From Autograph

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 14:30  |  40   |   |   

Expansion Marks the First International Availability of Digital Collectibles From the Newly Launched Platform

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following last week’s national launch of DraftKings Marketplace, an NFT ecosystem built by DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG) to provide mainstream accessibility for buying, selling and trading digital collectibles, the platform will now be available to customers in Canada for the first time ahead of the exclusive Wayne Gretzky NFT drops. The full Preseason Access Collection of Wayne Gretzky NFTs are provided by Autograph in partnership with Upper Deck, with Premier editions dropping on August 17th and Signature editions to follow on August 20th. The waiting rooms for every drop will open 30 minutes prior, and joining these queues is essential for customers to gain access to the drops, with the first waiting rooms starting at 2:30pm ET in advance of the opening 3pm ET drops each day. While the inaugural Autograph Tom Brady drops that headlined the launch of DraftKings Marketplace last week were only available to U.S.-based customers, and all sold out instantly, the Wayne Gretzky collection represents the first international expansion of the platform.

“The DraftKings customer base in Canada has shown tremendous engagement in our daily fantasy contests over the years, and we expect there will be similar levels of enthusiasm to access exclusive DraftKings Marketplace content as NFT adoption in the collectibles space accelerates,” said Matt Kalish, co-founder and president of DraftKings North America. “For Canadian sports fans across generations, arguably no athlete is more revered than Wayne Gretzky, which makes this upcoming series of drops all the more impactful knowing that customers in Canada can now participate and acquire unique collectible items of one of their favorite sports heroes.”

Since the 2012 launch of DraftKings’ daily fantasy product in Canada, customer engagement has been second only to the U.S., with over 67 million total contest entries across all sports including 11 million for NHL contests. The expansion to Canada brings DraftKings Marketplace to millions more potential customers as the Preseason Access Collection of iconic athlete NFTs continues to rollout, including the Wayne Gretzky NFT collection that is particularly relevant for collectors in the country. Canadian-based Scarcity Labs that was previously acquired by DraftKings will help support all aspects of DraftKings Marketplace, which includes the new availability of digital collectibles in Canada and the upcoming Autograph Wayne Gretzky drops.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DraftKings Marketplace Broadens to Canada Ahead of Exclusive Wayne Gretzky NFT Drops From Autograph Expansion Marks the First International Availability of Digital Collectibles From the Newly Launched PlatformBOSTON, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Following last week’s national launch of DraftKings Marketplace, an NFT ecosystem built by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 14, 2021
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Verisk Names Sunita Holzer Chief Human Resources Officer
Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Euro Manganese files Q3 financial statements and MD&A and provides financial and operational ...
Shaw Names Artists to Create Shaw Pride Marches On Art Walk at Calgary’s Central Memorial Park
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board