ElectraMeccanica Announces Results of AGM and Appointments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“ElectraMeccanica” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, is pleased to announce the results of the Company’s annual general meeting (the “AGM”) held on August 16, 2021.

The Company is pleased to report that, at its AGM, the shareholders voted to re-elect Paul Rivera, Bal Bhullar, Henry Reisner, Jerry Kroll, Steven Sanders, Luisa Ingargiola, Joanne Yan and Peter Savagian as directors of the Company for the ensuing year.

In addition, at the AGM the shareholders also approved the re-appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company’s auditor for the ensuing year, and authorized the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration. For more information on these matters please refer to the Company’s AGM Management Proxy Circular which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Appointments

Following the AGM the Board of Directors (the “Board”) met and confirmed the appointment of the following Company executive officers:

Paul Rivera: President and Chief Executive Officer;
Kevin Pavlov: Chief Operating Officer;
Bal Bhullar Chief Financial Officer;
Henry Reisner: Executive Vice-President; and
Isaac Moss: Chief Administrative Officer and Corporate Secretary.

Management also expects the re-appointment of all directors of the Company to each of the Company's current Audit Committee, Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

The Board would like to thank the shareholders for their ongoing support.

About ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp.
ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) is a Canadian designer and manufacturer of environmentally efficient electric vehicles (EVs). The company’s flagship vehicle is the innovative, purpose-built, single-seat EV called the SOLO. This three-wheeled vehicle will revolutionize the urban driving experience, including commuting, delivery and shared mobility. The SOLO provides a driving experience that is unique, trendy, fun, affordable and environmentally friendly. InterMeccanica, a subsidiary of ElectraMeccanica, has successfully been building high-end specialty cars for 62 years. For more information, please visit www.electrameccanica.com.

