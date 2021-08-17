checkAd

FDCTech Launches Condor Price Hub, A New Connectivity As a Service Platform to Enhance Market Trading Liquidity And Execution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 14:30  |  33   |   |   

Irvine, CA, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC" or the "Company," OTCQB: FDCT), a fully integrated financial technology company with a full suite of digital financial services solutions, today announced the launch of Condor Price Hub, new connectivity as a service platform that enhances market trading liquidity and execution. This platform offers retail forex brokers, hedge funds, and emerging market banks ('takers') the opportunity to connect to institutional multi-asset market data and trade execution ('liquidity') access across multiple trading venues provided by liquidity providers, banks, and other hubs ("makers").

The Condor Price Hub is flexible and integrates seamlessly with dealing desk solutions. It reduces the time to market for connecting to a new trading venue from months to less than five (5) days, lowering operational costs and freeing up human resources for both makers and takers so that they can concentrate on the core business.

In addition, the Condor Price Hub can be used for a wide variety of tasks, such as eCommerce/wholesale trading solutions, from managing credit lines and tiering prices to straight-through-processing block trades. Further, the connectivity is compatible with popular legacy trading platforms and third-party trading infrastructure.

"We are pleased to announce our new pricing engine for the wide array of our global trading and investment clientele. This will substantially enhance trading execution and liquidity through our seamless connectivity Condor Gateway," said FDCTech, Inc. Founder and CEO Mitchell M. Eaglstein. "The new product builds on our strategy of developing our company into being a leading, fully integrated technology company that delivers solutions to the growing financial sectors of foreign currency crypto, and wealth and asset management."

The Condor Price Hub platform supports different feeds through plugins, including PrimeXM, OneZero, Celera, GCEX, and other bank liquidity. Further, the technology has a single point historical data storage with advanced quote filtering, notifying subscribers about new quotes, performance analytics by connecting to API, supporting trading on over 10,000 trading instruments, and 24/7 technical support.

For additional information, visit our SEC filings or Company's website for more information on the full results and management's plan.

FDCTech, Inc.

FDCTech, formerly known as Forex Development Corporation, is a fully integrated financial technology company. FDC delivers trading platform, back-office, liquidity, dealing desk, and prime brokerage solutions to forex market participants seeking access to retail and institutional spot forex markets.

Release Disclaimer

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets, and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. The Company does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such forward-looking statements or information provided by the third-party. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will Company and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or any related damages.

Contact Media Relations
FDCTech, Inc.
ir@fdctech.com
www.fdctech.com
+1 877-445-6047
200 Spectrum Drive, Suite 300,
Irvine, CA, 92618





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FDCTech Launches Condor Price Hub, A New Connectivity As a Service Platform to Enhance Market Trading Liquidity And Execution Irvine, CA, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC" or the "Company," OTCQB: FDCT), a fully integrated financial technology company with a full suite of digital financial services solutions, today announced the launch of Condor Price …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 14, 2021
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Verisk Names Sunita Holzer Chief Human Resources Officer
Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Euro Manganese files Q3 financial statements and MD&A and provides financial and operational ...
Shaw Names Artists to Create Shaw Pride Marches On Art Walk at Calgary’s Central Memorial Park
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board