USA Equities Corp. Announces Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results In-Line with July Pre-Announcement

Successful $750,000 Capital Raise Increases Financial Flexibility to Execute on Growth Strategy

Acquired AllergiEnd Assets Further Strengthening Business Model and Strategic Position

Significantly Expanded Distribution Network and Customer Footprint

Published Original Research “Allergies in Primary Care: A Study of the Allergy Management Evaluation Reinforcing Benefits of Digital Medicine,” Highlighting both the patient and physician benefits

West Palm Beach, FL, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Equities Corp. (OTCQB: USAQ), a company focused on value-based healthcare solutions and physician-directed digital medicine, today announced second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021. The strong sequential growth on several fronts was in line with the Company’s July 15 pre-announced results.

“We completed a very successful first half of fiscal 2021 with strong second quarter results as we further grew our client base and product portfolio. I am also very pleased to announce a successful capital raise of $750,000 from an institutional investment fund, the proceeds of which will be focused on accelerating the growth of our medical practitioner customer base and expanding our portfolio of digital medicine applications. As a result, we are entering the second half of the year very well-positioned to further strengthen our proprietary medical device technology and software platform as well as grow our recurring revenue business model,” stated USAQ Chief Executive Officer Troy Grogan.

“We had a solid trajectory of financial improvement in the second quarter, further validating our focus on the attractiveness of adding digital medicine and point of care testing to the everyday practice of medicine. Revenue increased approximately 50% sequentially to $455,622 compared to first quarter 2021. Our gross margin increased sequentially 160 basis points to 45.5% in second quarter 2021 as we effectively leveraged the increased demand.

“Our proprietary technology and business model are also favorably aligned with industry growth drivers and highly scalable. The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the need for and acceptance of digital medicine as part of the growing and reliance on virtual care. We believe further recognition of this is reinforced by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services published new reimbursement codes for 2022, which include reimbursing physicians for non-face-to-face remote therapeutic management. Longer term, our digital solutions platform is capable of addressing the myriad of chronic conditions primary care physicians encounter on a daily basis, such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, behavioral health, addictions, pain, arthritis and obesity. The universal applicability of our digital platform further highlights the sizable and growing markets in front of us.