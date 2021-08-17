checkAd

USA Equities Corp. Announces Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 14:30  |  35   |   |   

  • Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results In-Line with July Pre-Announcement
  • Successful $750,000 Capital Raise Increases Financial Flexibility to Execute on Growth Strategy
  • Acquired AllergiEnd Assets Further Strengthening Business Model and Strategic Position
  • Significantly Expanded Distribution Network and Customer Footprint 
  • Published Original Research “Allergies in Primary Care: A Study of the Allergy Management Evaluation Reinforcing Benefits of Digital Medicine,” Highlighting both the patient and physician benefits

West Palm Beach, FL, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Equities Corp. (OTCQB: USAQ), a company focused on value-based healthcare solutions and physician-directed digital medicine, today announced second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021. The strong sequential growth on several fronts was in line with the Company’s July 15 pre-announced results.

“We completed a very successful first half of fiscal 2021 with strong second quarter results as we further grew our client base and product portfolio. I am also very pleased to announce a successful capital raise of $750,000 from an institutional investment fund, the proceeds of which will be focused on accelerating the growth of our medical practitioner customer base and expanding our portfolio of digital medicine applications. As a result, we are entering the second half of the year very well-positioned to further strengthen our proprietary medical device technology and software platform as well as grow our recurring revenue business model,” stated USAQ Chief Executive Officer Troy Grogan.

“We had a solid trajectory of financial improvement in the second quarter, further validating our focus on the attractiveness of adding digital medicine and point of care testing to the everyday practice of medicine. Revenue increased approximately 50% sequentially to $455,622 compared to first quarter 2021. Our gross margin increased sequentially 160 basis points to 45.5% in second quarter 2021 as we effectively leveraged the increased demand.

“Our proprietary technology and business model are also favorably aligned with industry growth drivers and highly scalable. The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the need for and acceptance of digital medicine as part of the growing and reliance on virtual care. We believe further recognition of this is reinforced by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services published new reimbursement codes for 2022, which include reimbursing physicians for non-face-to-face remote therapeutic management. Longer term, our digital solutions platform is capable of addressing the myriad of chronic conditions primary care physicians encounter on a daily basis, such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, behavioral health, addictions, pain, arthritis and obesity. The universal applicability of our digital platform further highlights the sizable and growing markets in front of us.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

USA Equities Corp. Announces Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results In-Line with July Pre-AnnouncementSuccessful $750,000 Capital Raise Increases Financial Flexibility to Execute on Growth StrategyAcquired AllergiEnd Assets Further Strengthening Business Model and Strategic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 14, 2021
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Verisk Names Sunita Holzer Chief Human Resources Officer
Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Euro Manganese files Q3 financial statements and MD&A and provides financial and operational ...
Shaw Names Artists to Create Shaw Pride Marches On Art Walk at Calgary’s Central Memorial Park
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board