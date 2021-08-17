checkAd

Neuronetics Launches New Website to Meet Patient Demand for Depression Resources

New site enhances the user experience and offers expanded content for depression sufferers

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, announced its new website to meet consumer demand for information on accessing advanced treatments for depression. The enhanced site also makes it easier for healthcare providers to learn more about this important treatment option for their patients. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health is the leading non-drug and non-invasive transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for depression.

In a recent market research survey commissioned by Neuronetics, 67 percent of patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) said they were unhappy with their current treatment; 60 percent wish there were better options; and 56 percent were extremely interested in learning about new treatment options for depression – underscoring the critical need for more mental health resources and awareness on available non-drug alternatives. Aligning with this research, the Company’s updated website now has added content in a centralized hub to reflect what patients need to make informed decisions about treating depression.

“We are a company that cares about getting people well and transforming lives,” said Keith J. Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics. “As we face a mental health pandemic on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to arm patients and providers with the resources they need to overcome depression – especially since we know many patients are unhappy with their current treatments and open to new options like NeuroStar. Enhancing the user experience and revamping our website to highlight reliable, need-to-know information about NeuroStar as an available treatment is one of the many ways we are making it easier for people to tackle depression.”

In addition to a seamless, improved user experience and easier navigation, the redesigned website further advances key conversations around depression and includes:

  • Depression-related content for individuals to determine whether NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health could be a treatment to consider
  • Updated physician locator tool to help prospective patients find a NeuroStar provider by distance, free consultation availability or Stellar Distinctions designation based on the number of patients treated
  • New NeuroStar patient and provider success stories highlighting the in-office experience and depression relief possible for patients treated with NeuroStar

As the TMS market leader, Neuronetics understands the patient journey and continues to innovate its educational materials to help those with depression who haven’t had success with antidepressant medications. The patient insights research coupled with rising depression rates – with four in ten adults in the US reporting symptoms of depression or anxiety connected to the COVID-19 pandemic1 – validates Neuronetics’ important commitment to transform lives and address an unmet need for patients.

The website is designed to encourage open dialogue around mental health and connect patients, caregivers and others with doctors directly. The site will be updated with new resources as they become available. To learn more, visit www.neurostar.com.

About Neuronetics
Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Its commercial product, NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The system is cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. Visit NeuroStar.com for safety information and indications for use. NeuroStar is also available in other parts of the world, including Japan, where it is listed under Japan’s national health insurance. Additional information can be found at www.neuronetics.com.

Media Contact:
EvolveMKD
646.517.4220
NeuroStar@evolvemkd.com

1 https://www.kff.org/coronavirus-covid-19/issue-brief/the-implications-of-covid-19-for-mental-health-and-substance-use/, accessed 7/6/21





Disclaimer

