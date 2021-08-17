NEW JERSEY & LOCAL COMMUNITIES CELEBRATE LINCOLN TECH’S 75 YEARS OF ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE

Parsippany, NJ, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), founded in Newark, NJ as a premier destination for hands-on career training, is celebrating its 75 th anniversary in 2021. More than 400,000 students around the country have graduated from Lincoln Tech schools during that time – and no state has seen more graduates, or is home to more Lincoln Tech campuses, than New Jersey.

Lincoln schools have recently been honored by local and state officials through a series of campus events which featured the readings of proclamations citing decades of service by Lincoln Tech to students and local communities. Campuses in Iselin, Mahwah, Moorestown, Paramus, South Plainfield and Union were honored by mayors, city council members, graduates, employer partners and other community leaders. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy recognized Lincoln Tech’s contributions in a formal letter to the school’s corporate headquarters in Parsippany.

“For more than seven decades,” Murphy wrote, “Lincoln Technical Institute has remained committed to providing education and career training programs in New Jersey that offer students the skills and supportive services needed to gain access to in-demand careers. As Governor, l commend the administrators, faculty, and all those associated with Lincoln Technical Institute, for the endless contributions made to individuals, industries, and communities across our Great State.”

“We are proud of our roots as a New Jersey-based career training leader, and grateful to all who have come out in support of our campuses,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO. “Seventy-five years is a milestone worth celebrating, as are the thousands of graduates who have passed through our schools to help grow and shape the state’s workforce. Each graduate has had a unique impact on the growth and success of the employer who hired them, and as a result, we’re equally proud to have assisted so many businesses during that time.”