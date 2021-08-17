checkAd

Maxtech Ventures Inc. Changes Name to "St. Anthony Gold Corp." Accompanied by New Website Launch

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Maxtech Ventures Inc. ("Maxtech" or the "Company") (CSE:MVT)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to "St. Anthony Gold Corp.". The board of directors of the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Maxtech Ventures Inc. ("Maxtech" or the "Company") (CSE:MVT)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to "St. Anthony Gold Corp.". The board of directors of the Company approved the name change, effective July 28, 2021, in accordance with the articles of the Company. St. Anthony Gold Corp. will begin trading on the CSE under the new symbol "STAG" in the coming days.

The official name change, and revisions in corporate information will be accompanied by the launch of the company's new website. See https://stanthonygoldcorp.com.

About Maxtech Ventures Inc.

Maxtech Ventures Inc., a Canadian-based mineral exploration corporation, is focused on identifying and advancing high-value mineral properties.

For information see the Company's web site at

https://maxtechventures.com
Email to info@maxtechventures.com
Contact: Peter Wilson CEO - 604-649-0945

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Further information about the Company is available on www.SEDAR.com under the Company's profile.

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the Property, financing and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities la

SOURCE: Maxtech Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660070/Maxtech-Ventures-Inc-Changes-Name-to ...

