Galaxy Next Generation Announces Partnership with HavenLock to Expand Product Offering for School Safety and Security

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning and other school technology solutions, today announced its new partnership with HavenLock Inc., a …

Galaxy's business plan for expansion into school safety and security first became evident with its launch of the award winning Visual Alerts software back in January of this year. Haven's consumer solutions have recently been adapted to fit the commercial need for a wirelessly controlled locking mechanism to protect kids and teachers in the classroom. The partnership with Haven will allow Galaxy to expand their security product offering as the of Haven's bluetooth door lock to educational entities in the US.

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc . (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning and other school technology solutions, today announced its new partnership with HavenLock Inc., a newly patended residential and commerical access control technology. The partnership enables Galaxy to expand its product offerings for school safety an security.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This new partnership is a unique opportunity for both of us. Galaxy's relationship with our education customers will be a great mechanism for Haven's new commercial product while giving us the opportuntity to expand our footprint into school safety."

Magen McGahee, Galaxy's Chief Finance Officer, added, "The concern about school safety and the security of our students continues to be a leading issue in the U.S. and school budgets related to improving safety have been increasing dramatically. Galaxy will continue to focus on serving our customers needs and priority has been given to keeping our kids safe."

Clay Banks, Chief Operations Officer of HavenLock, Inc., commented. "We are excited about the growth potential and protecting more schools with the Galaxy partnership. Haven Lock has been designing new door locks for the last 7 years. We realized that our technology could be used to help protect students and teachers in a classroom, thus empowering teachers and administrators with a simple and cost-effective solution to locking down a protected room in one second or less."

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

About HavenLock Inc.

HavenLock Inc., headquartered in Nashville Tennessee is a patented residential and UL listed commercial access control platform that is 10x Stronger than conventional door locking systems. Haven is passionate about protecting people in their homes, offices, and places of worship. Founded in 2014, the Havenlock founders started Haven after experiencing break-ins in their neighborhoods.

Haven is veteran owned, a SharkTank company and currently made in Tennessee, USA.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors Contact:

IR@GalaxyNext.us

p888-859-1274

SOURCE: Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: