PREVIEW: Coloplast Sales Rebound, Cost Inflation in Focus at Q3 Report, Analysts Say Autor: PLX AI | 17.08.2021, 14:28 | 46 | 0 | 0 17.08.2021, 14:28 | (PLX AI) – Coloplast is expected to report a sales rebound in its third quarter, with comments regarding raw material costs also widely anticipated, analysts said. Focus is likely to be around cost inflation (given news from ConvaTec) and the … (PLX AI) – Coloplast is expected to report a sales rebound in its third quarter, with comments regarding raw material costs also widely anticipated, analysts said. Focus is likely to be around cost inflation (given news from ConvaTec) and the … (PLX AI) – Coloplast is expected to report a sales rebound in its third quarter, with comments regarding raw material costs also widely anticipated, analysts said.

Focus is likely to be around cost inflation (given news from ConvaTec) and the recovery curve in Continence Care (which is lagging Ostomy), Bank of America said (neutral, DKK 1,224)

Coloplast shares have been strong lately due to a recovery in surgical procedures, and there may be little upside from here, hence the neutral rating, BofA said

Consensus is looking for 12.8% organic growth in the quarter

Coloplast's Urology Care and Wound Care franchises likely experienced a rapid sales recovery, SEB said (buy, DKK 1,125)

Coloplast will likely keep full-year guidance unchanged, but organic growth in Q3 may fall below estimates, Carnegie said (sell, DKK 1,015)

Coloplast is a high-quality company and deserves a high valuation, but multiples at twice historical levels are excessive: Carnegie

Q3 should show strong growth due to easy comparisons to last year, Danske said (sell, DKK 925)

The rebound in Chronic Care (particularly Continence Care) may be slower than expected, Danske said, adding that for the full year Coloplast may reach the high end of its guidance in adjusted EBIT margin of 32-33%, but not in organic growth of 7-8%



Coloplast (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Coloplast (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer