Cannabix Technologies Granted U.S. Patent for FAIMS molecular analysis device

Cannabix is developing Marijuana Breathalyzer devices to give law enforcement and employers a tool to enhance public safety

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (the “Company” or “Cannabix”) developer of the Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer devices for law enforcement and the workplace, is pleased to report that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted patent No. 17/019728 entitled, “Apparatus and Methods for Detection of Molecules” to the Company. This patent is centered on innovations made by Cannabix with its FAIMS (field asymmetric waveform ion mobility spectrometry) based marijuana breathalyzer technology. This patent is the culmination of research and development work conducted by Cannabix scientists and engineers in the areas of ion mobility spectrometry, non-volatile molecule sampling and fluid dynamics. These developments provide utility in several areas related to detection of target molecules in breath.

The Company is developing a FAIMS based drug screening device that would be used by law enforcement, laboratories and other end users to detect cannabis in exhaled breath. Cannabix is using its FAIMS technology to detect ∆9-tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”), a non-volatile compound, in breath. The Cannabix FAIMS marijuana breathalyzer device uses ion mobility filtering techniques related to mass spectrometry – the gold standard analytical technique for molecular detection. The Cannabix device has been designed and built in a series of modules that together allow for sample intake, ionization, filtering and detection at atmospheric pressure. In addition, the device has the ability to couple directly to a mass spectrometer for validation with gold standard techniques. In conjunction with the accomplishments described in the granted patent, engineers have been improving efficiencies in the electronics, sample intake and portability.

The Company has been steadily growing its intellectual property (IP) portfolio over recent months. In June, the Company was granted patent No. 2887841 entitled, “Cannabis Drug Detection Device” from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office. In January, the USPTO granted a granted patent No. 14/689434 entitled, “Cannabis Drug Detection Device” to the Company. This newly granted patent from the USPTO for FAIMS and the detection of molecules is a welcome addition to the Company’s IP development efforts.

