Third Bench CEO Letter to Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / New America Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:NECA), CEO David Fair is pleased to address all shareholders on the progress, outlook and overall vision for the Company including name to be changed to "Third Bench", revenue growth by 2022, reviewing PCAOB firms for audits and uplisting to a larger exchange.

Third Bench was formed in 2019, with a goal of consolidating fragmented sectors of the construction industry to become a leading national provider of cabinetry and related products.

Since our initial strategic acquisition of an Albuquerque-based millwork, we have acquired two additional targets in the cabinetry sector with complementary countertops operations throughout the Southwestern United States.

Since the 2008 financial crisis, the United States has had a long-term delay in the new home and commercial construction. Our initial strategy was driven by economic indicators that key markets have been experiencing long-term historical lows of housing inventory. While the COVID-19 virus did have a short-term negative impact on our operations, the virus has exposed the nationwide housing inventory crisis which has spurred an unpreceded construction demand across markets where Third Bench operates, which includes Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. All economic indicators support long-term demand in Third Bench markets for cabinetry, countertops, and millwork.

Our strategy is to acquire and grow complementary acquisitions with a specific focus on the residential sector in high-growth regions throughout the Southwestern and Southern United States. We believe that this industry is suitable for consolidation as many high-quality businesses have owners who are at retirement age with limited exit opportunities. We plan to make several additional acquisitions over the next several years.

We are currently pursuing several strong acquisitions targets that will be highly accretive to Third Bench and drastically increase our revenue. Each target we pursue provides us with an opportunity to reduce expenses by centralizing existing functions, cross-sell our products into a new market, and/or provides Third Bench with a new product to be sold into our existing sales channels.

We believe with our current pipeline of acquisition targets and the robust housing market that Third Bench can achieve revenues north of $50 million by 2022 and become the dominant cabinet supplier in the Southwestern United States.