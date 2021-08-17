Exxe Group Reports Record Revenues and Profits for the Quarter Ending June 30, 2021
- Exxe reports record quarterly revenue of $11.02M and profits of $1.8M
- 1Q2022 revenues increased 43% to $11.02M versus $7.68M in 1Q2021
- 1Q2021 revenue of $11.02M surpassed the record $10.2M Quarter in 4Q2021
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA), a diversified fintech company, reports financial results for the Quarter ending June 30, 2021.
Key Metrics
|1Q2022 ($)
|1Q2021 ($)
|Percentage Change
|Total Current Assets
|
20,488,291
|
14,309,104
|
43.2
|Total Assets
|
233,780,831
|
200,958,076
|
16.3
|Shareholder Equity
|
150,432,624
|
122,709,682
|
22.6
|Quarterly Revenue
|
11,022,713
|
7,677,080
|
43.6
|Quarterly Net Income / Loss
|
1,831,875
|
926,860
|
97.6
Performance Snapshot
AXXA's quarterly revenues grew 43% in 1Q2022 to $11,022,713 as compared to $7,677,080 in the same period last year. Net income for 1Q2022 was $1,831,875 as compared to net income of $926,860 in the same period last year, an increase of 97.6%.
AXXA generated $11,022,713 gross revenues in 4Q2021 surpassing the $10,176,590 record set in 4Q2021; a 8.3% sequential Quarter-over-Quarter growth.
Gross revenue per share for 1Q2022 was $0.0196 as compared to $0.0172 in the same period last year, an increase of 14%.
|
