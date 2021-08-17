checkAd

Exxe Group Reports Record Revenues and Profits for the Quarter Ending June 30, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
17.08.2021, 14:45  |  31   |   |   

Exxe reports record quarterly revenue of $11.02M and profits of $1.8M1Q2022 revenues increased 43% to $11.02M versus $7.68M in 1Q20211Q2021 revenue of $11.02M surpassed the record $10.2M Quarter in 4Q2021NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / …

  • Exxe reports record quarterly revenue of $11.02M and profits of $1.8M
  • 1Q2022 revenues increased 43% to $11.02M versus $7.68M in 1Q2021
  • 1Q2021 revenue of $11.02M surpassed the record $10.2M Quarter in 4Q2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA), a diversified fintech company, reports financial results for the Quarter ending June 30, 2021.

Key Metrics

  1Q2022 ($) 1Q2021 ($) Percentage Change
Total Current Assets

20,488,291

14,309,104

43.2

Total Assets

233,780,831

200,958,076

16.3

Shareholder Equity

150,432,624

122,709,682

22.6

Quarterly Revenue

11,022,713

7,677,080

43.6

Quarterly Net Income / Loss

1,831,875

926,860

97.6

Performance Snapshot

AXXA's quarterly revenues grew 43% in 1Q2022 to $11,022,713 as compared to $7,677,080 in the same period last year. Net income for 1Q2022 was $1,831,875 as compared to net income of $926,860 in the same period last year, an increase of 97.6%.

AXXA generated $11,022,713 gross revenues in 4Q2021 surpassing the $10,176,590 record set in 4Q2021; a 8.3% sequential Quarter-over-Quarter growth.

Gross revenue per share for 1Q2022 was $0.0196 as compared to $0.0172 in the same period last year, an increase of 14%.

Seite 1 von 2
Exxe Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Exxe Group Reports Record Revenues and Profits for the Quarter Ending June 30, 2021 Exxe reports record quarterly revenue of $11.02M and profits of $1.8M1Q2022 revenues increased 43% to $11.02M versus $7.68M in 1Q20211Q2021 revenue of $11.02M surpassed the record $10.2M Quarter in 4Q2021NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Binovi Technologies Corp Responds to Unsolicited Captiva Verde Bid
Spark Power Builds Momentum Throughout Quarter; Optimistic About Second Half Performance
Austpro To List on Neo Exchange in Connection With Defi Ventures Reverse Takeover
CORRECTION: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Progress Toward Planned CEO Transition
StageZero Life Sciences Signs Definitive Agreement with Health Clinics Limited
Adaptive Ad Systems Reports Results for Q2 2021, Continues to Increase Revenue and Net Profit
Kidoz Inc. Announces 196% Revenue Growth in Q2 2021 Results
Recruiter.com Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
American Resources Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business ...
ProStar to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Management Update
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
heliosDX Announces Director of Sales and Marketing
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units