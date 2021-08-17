Exxe Group Reports Record Revenues and Profits for the Quarter Ending June 30, 2021

Exxe reports record quarterly revenue of $11.02M and profits of $1.8M1Q2022 revenues increased 43% to $11.02M versus $7.68M in 1Q20211Q2021 revenue of $11.02M surpassed the record $10.2M Quarter in 4Q2021NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA), a diversified fintech company, reports financial results for the Quarter ending June 30, 2021.

1Q2022 ($) 1Q2021 ($) Percentage Change Total Current Assets 20,488,291 14,309,104 43.2 Total Assets 233,780,831 200,958,076 16.3 Shareholder Equity 150,432,624 122,709,682 22.6 Quarterly Revenue 11,022,713 7,677,080 43.6 Quarterly Net Income / Loss 1,831,875 926,860 97.6

Performance Snapshot

AXXA's quarterly revenues grew 43% in 1Q2022 to $11,022,713 as compared to $7,677,080 in the same period last year. Net income for 1Q2022 was $1,831,875 as compared to net income of $926,860 in the same period last year, an increase of 97.6%.

AXXA generated $11,022,713 gross revenues in 4Q2021 surpassing the $10,176,590 record set in 4Q2021; a 8.3% sequential Quarter-over-Quarter growth.

Gross revenue per share for 1Q2022 was $0.0196 as compared to $0.0172 in the same period last year, an increase of 14%.