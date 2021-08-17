EVmo Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results with Record Revenue of $2.7M

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVmo, Inc. (OTC: YAYO), a leading provider of vehicles to the rideshare and delivery gig economy industry, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:

Record revenue of $2.7M, up 67.8% over Q2 2020 revenue of $1.6M

These results are pre-recent debt financing capital deployed

Q2 Revenue up 15.6% over Q1 2021 revenue of $2.3 million

Gross profit up 158.1% over Q2 2020 and 43.4% over Q1 2021

Gross margin 27.8% for Q2 2021; significantly better than any domestic public company comparables and not reflecting scale

Completed $15 million debt offering subsequent to quarter end in July 2021

“We are excited to report yet another quarter of record revenue,” commented Stephen Sanchez, CEO of EVmo. “Second quarter revenue exceeded pre-COVID-19 levels, demonstrating the strength of our business model and the rapidly growing demand for our services as the re-opening of the economy continues. Importantly, the quarter’s revenue doesn’t reflect the effect of the debt financing capital deployed, and future capital deployed. Capital and the associated internal rates of return are the fuel to our potential exponential growth and profitability. Even before scale our gross margins are better than public company comparables that are at greater scale.

"We continue to maintain strong gross margins of approximately 28%, improving 52% over the second quarter of 2020, making the Company's core rental operations profitable before taking into account corporate overhead and one-time costs. We expect our gross margins will continue to expand throughout 2021 as we substantially increase our fleet and transition to an EV model,” continued Sanchez. "We are on a mission to rent every car, every day and provide excellent service in the process, and we are committed to an environmentally friendly user platform. We buy right, maintain high utilization through our maintenance excellence program, and are forging key strategic relationships to drive our environmental and economic initiatives. Our plans are bold and aggressive, and we believe that 2021, and particularly 2022 should be breakout years for EVmo."