checkAd

EVmo Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results with Record Revenue of $2.7M

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 14:52  |  37   |   |   

Revenue up 67.8% over Q2 2020

Not even at scale, the company posts best public comparable company gross margins

Company to host conference call to discuss Q2 results today at 4:30 p.m. ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVmo, Inc. (OTC: YAYO), a leading provider of vehicles to the rideshare and delivery gig economy industry, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:

  • Record revenue of $2.7M, up 67.8% over Q2 2020 revenue of $1.6M
  • These results are pre-recent debt financing capital deployed
  • Q2 Revenue up 15.6% over Q1 2021 revenue of $2.3 million
  • Gross profit up 158.1% over Q2 2020 and 43.4% over Q1 2021
  • Gross margin 27.8% for Q2 2021; significantly better than any domestic public company comparables and not reflecting scale
  • Completed $15 million debt offering subsequent to quarter end in July 2021

“We are excited to report yet another quarter of record revenue,” commented Stephen Sanchez, CEO of EVmo. “Second quarter revenue exceeded pre-COVID-19 levels, demonstrating the strength of our business model and the rapidly growing demand for our services as the re-opening of the economy continues. Importantly, the quarter’s revenue doesn’t reflect the effect of the debt financing capital deployed, and future capital deployed. Capital and the associated internal rates of return are the fuel to our potential exponential growth and profitability. Even before scale our gross margins are better than public company comparables that are at greater scale.

"We continue to maintain strong gross margins of approximately 28%, improving 52% over the second quarter of 2020, making the Company's core rental operations profitable before taking into account corporate overhead and one-time costs. We expect our gross margins will continue to expand throughout 2021 as we substantially increase our fleet and transition to an EV model,” continued Sanchez. "We are on a mission to rent every car, every day and provide excellent service in the process, and we are committed to an environmentally friendly user platform. We buy right, maintain high utilization through our maintenance excellence program, and are forging key strategic relationships to drive our environmental and economic initiatives. Our plans are bold and aggressive, and we believe that 2021, and particularly 2022 should be breakout years for EVmo."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EVmo Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results with Record Revenue of $2.7M Revenue up 67.8% over Q2 2020 Not even at scale, the company posts best public comparable company gross margins Company to host conference call to discuss Q2 results today at 4:30 p.m. ET LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EVmo, Inc. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 14, 2021
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Verisk Names Sunita Holzer Chief Human Resources Officer
Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Euro Manganese files Q3 financial statements and MD&A and provides financial and operational ...
Shaw Names Artists to Create Shaw Pride Marches On Art Walk at Calgary’s Central Memorial Park
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board