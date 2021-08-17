Save Foods Announces Appointment of Dr. Art Dawson as Chairman of its Advisory Board

Dr. Dawson has extensive experience across the post-harvest sector. He is the founder and president of the Dawson Company, an agriculture and post-harvest consultancy, as well as editor of “The Heartbeat of Agricultural Technology,” a digital magazine focused on cutting-edge industry technology. Prior to establishing the Dawson Company, he held senior positions with several large produce operations, including general manager worldwide of Decco Post Harvest Division, vice president fungicides at Ecogen Inc., manager of quality control for Dole Citrus, and manager of fresh fruit sciences group at Sunkist Growers Inc.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods Inc. (Nasdaq: SVFD) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an agrifoodtech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend the shelf life and ensure food safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, today announced that it has appointed Dr. Art Dawson as Chairman of its Advisory Board. The newly formed advisory board will focus on building market awareness and facilitating sales of Save Foods’ produce treatment solutions.

“We are delighted to welcome Art as Chair of our Advisory Board. He will be a tremendous asset to our team,” said Save Foods Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer, David Palach. “Art has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to guide products from development to market and propel revenue growth in the global arena. I am confident we will benefit greatly from his insight and expertise as we turn our focus from product development to commercialization.”

Dr. Dawson added, “This is an exciting time for Save Foods, I believe they are well positioned to become a leader in the sector. They have a growing portfolio of proprietary, extremely effective, produce solutions and initial customer response to their products has been very positive. I look forward to working with management to realize their full growth potential.”

Dr. Dawson holds a master’s degree in plant science and a Ph.D. in plant physiology from the University of California, Riverside. He is also a licensed pest control advisor in California.

About Save Foods

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agrifoodtech industry: food waste & loss and food safety. We are dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with our customers, we develop new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. Our initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing citrus, avocado, pears, bell peppers and mangos. By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods products not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, they also ensure a safe, natural, and healthy product. For more information visit our website at https://savefoods.co/, the content of which is not a part of this press release.