Organto Announces Strategic Logistics Relationship for Key European Markets

Autor: Accesswire
17.08.2021   

Streamlines Product Handling and Adds Capabilities

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, the NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables today announced that it has entered into an agreement with the logistics division of The Greenery B.V. (The Greenery Logistics) to consolidate logistics in key European markets, including product handling, quality control and warehousing through value-added packaging and processing services and retail level distribution.

"We are very pleased to have entered into this relationship with The Greenery Logistics as this will allow us to scale our business and add capabilities while at the same time leading to expected improvements in product handling costs and service levels. This agreement leverages the capabilities of an established market leader, and is well aligned with our asset light business model." commented Rients van der Wal, Co-CEO of Organto Foods Inc. and CEO of Organto Europe B.V. "As we accelerate development of our branded products, consolidating our logistics and further processing and packaging in key European markets is expected to improve the efficiency of the handling and delivery of our products to our valued customers."

The Greenery Logistics focuses on providing independent logistics and product handing services to a variety of third-parties, in addition to providing services to their Greenery Retail division. The Greenery Logistics utilizes state-of-the-art ERP systems and a well-established, fully automated logistical infrastructure to provide services from two modern distribution centers. The Greenery is an international fruit and vegetable company operating three divisions, Growers, Retail and Logistics, serving supermarkets, wholesalers, caterers and the processing industry in Europe and the rest of the world. The Greenery is owned by the growers of Coforta Cooperative.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Steve Bromley
Chair and Co-CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For more information contact:

Investor Relations
info@organto.com

ABOUT ORGANTO

Organto is an integrated provider of branded, private label and distributed organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using a strategic asset-light business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health-conscious consumer around the globe. Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people and its shareholders.

