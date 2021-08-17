Organto Announces Strategic Logistics Relationship for Key European Markets

Streamlines Product Handling and Adds CapabilitiesVANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, the NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of organic and …

Streamlines Product Handling and Adds Capabilities VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, the NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables today announced that it has entered into an agreement with the logistics division of The Greenery B.V. (The Greenery Logistics) to consolidate logistics in key European markets, including product handling, quality control and warehousing through value-added packaging and processing services and retail level distribution. "We are very pleased to have entered into this relationship with The Greenery Logistics as this will allow us to scale our business and add capabilities while at the same time leading to expected improvements in product handling costs and service levels. This agreement leverages the capabilities of an established market leader, and is well aligned with our asset light business model." commented Rients van der Wal, Co-CEO of Organto Foods Inc. and CEO of Organto Europe B.V. "As we accelerate development of our branded products, consolidating our logistics and further processing and packaging in key European markets is expected to improve the efficiency of the handling and delivery of our products to our valued customers."