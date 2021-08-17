New Multi-Platform Campaign Encourages Parents to Discuss Racism With Their Children

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With support from anti-racism education non-profit WE ARE, the Ad Council, and the ADL (Anti-Defamation League), IPG DXTRA today introduced a new public awareness campaign, Dear White Parents, encouraging White parents to talk with their children about racism early and often.

"Children as young as four years old show signs of racial bias and racism, but we've also seen young children act as advocates for fairness, or equity," said Dr. Ronda Taylor Bullock, executive curator of WE ARE, an anti-racism education organization that runs camps and workshops for children, parents and educators. "Teaching children to recognize and resist racism early are critical first steps to raising an anti-racist generation."

For generations, Black and Brown parents have discussed racism with their children as a means of preparing them to deal with the racism they are likely to face in society. Conversely, in a survey about how people's views of race were influenced by their parents1, 65 percent of White adults said their parents rarely or never spoke with them about race or racism. However, respondents whose parents did speak with them about racism as children were more likely to have similar conversations with their own children, resulting in inter-generational impact.

The campaign aims to encourage White parents to help their children recognize and resist racism. The campaign features a website (https://DearWhiteParents.guide) with a curated library of age-driven resources and discussion guides, anti-racism workshops and discussions, and a short, unscripted film featuring four families introducing and discussing racism with their children. The film shares an intimate view of enlightening, sometimes uncomfortable, family discussions focused on parents helping their children understand racism through current events, as well as sharing their own stories about how they first became aware of racism. The ADL, a leading anti-hate organization, developed a custom discussion guide to help parents discuss the topics raised in the Dear White Parents film.