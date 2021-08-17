checkAd

Dining Services Welcomes Students Back to Campus with Healthy, Nourishing Choices

As many college campuses look to reopen in full this fall for the first time since the pandemic began, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) joins in the celebration of our students’ resiliency. Upon campus return, students will find that campus dining has evolved over the past two years, offering healthier choices, continued commitment to sustainability, transparency in food sourcing, and an increased presence of local foods.

“The excitement of back-to-school is a little more intense this year,” said Jack Donovan, CEO and President of Aramark Higher Education. “Our goal is to exceed the expectations of our community by offering a robust hospitality ecosystem. It’s not just about serving fresh food; it’s about the adventure of dining, the satisfaction of healthy global cuisine, the confidence in cleaning and safety protocols, and the culture of local partnerships and commitment to sustainability.”

“We survey students on a frequent, recurring basis to make sure that we are aligned with their needs. We were happy to note that during the pandemic, our student, faculty, and staff community actively responded, indicating that 97% thought we were providing a clean and safe environment on campus, 94% indicated that they saw more go-to options on campus, and 93% said we were meeting and exceeding their expectations.”

Healthy for Life
 Since 2015, Aramark and the American Heart Association have worked together on a nationwide health impact initiative called Healthy for Life. The initiative includes health inspired menu innovation, student education and engagement programs, and community level nutrition education.

The Healthy for Life work has translated to significant strides in menus offered, with a 20% decrease in average calories, saturated fat, and sodium as well as a nearly 20% increase in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains across the menu. In fact, 34 percent of main dishes are now vegetarian or vegan options.

