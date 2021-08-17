checkAd

Evolution Mining Deploys Aspen Technology Software to Mitigate Unplanned Downtime and Improve Plant Performance

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 15:00  |  11   |   |   

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced that a leading Australian gold miner, Evolution Mining has deployed Aspen Mtell software at the company’s Mungari Gold Operations, Western Australia, to help mitigate unplanned downtime and provide information to support productivity improvements.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005046/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Greg Walker, Evolution Mining Mungari General Manager, said: “Evolution’s Data Enabled Business Improvement (DEBI) program has achieved excellent results in recent years. With this new technology Mungari Gold Operations can achieve further productivity improvements via increased asset availability.”

Evolution Mining performed a rigorous Offline approach to test the Aspen Mtell software on multiple pieces of equipment at two of its key assets (sites) prior to the decision to deploy Online (Live mode). The software mines historical and real-time operational and maintenance data to discover the precise failure signatures that precede asset degradation and breakdowns, predict future failures, and prescribe detailed actions to mitigate or solve problems via predictive and prescriptive maintenance.

Jeannette McGill, Vice President and General Manager, Metals and Mining, Aspen Technology, added: “Asset performance management helps customers stay ahead in the maintenance phase of the asset lifecycle. We are pleased that Evolution Mining has partnered with Aspen Technology by choosing to deploy Aspen Mtell, in support of the company’s strategy to lower costs by improving productivity.”

Supporting Resources

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology (AspenTech) is a global leader in asset optimization software. Its solutions address complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modelling expertise with artificial intelligence. Its purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets safer, greener, longer and faster. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.

2021 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech, the Aspen leaf logo, and Aspen Mtell are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved.

Aspen Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Evolution Mining Deploys Aspen Technology Software to Mitigate Unplanned Downtime and Improve Plant Performance Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced that a leading Australian gold miner, Evolution Mining has deployed Aspen Mtell software at the company’s Mungari Gold Operations, Western …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer Prices $1.0 Billion Sustainability Bond
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Microvast Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Syniverse, The Leading Provider of Mission-Critical Mobile Platforms for Carriers and Enterprises, ...
Philip Morris International Enters Tender Period with Vectura Shareholders Following Unanimous ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Cloudflare, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of $1.125 Billion of 0% Convertible ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11.08.21Aspen Technology Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Aspen Technology Announces Jill D. Smith as Newly Elected Board Chair
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Aspen Technology Announces Date of Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten