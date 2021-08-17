Aerie Unveils #AerieREAL Voices Campaign With Aly Raisman, Antonia Gentry, Kelsea Ballerini, Naenae Twins and the Rollettes Taking Center Stage to Share Their Real Selves

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) announced today the launch of Aerie’s #AerieREAL Voices campaign and welcomes actress Antonia Gentry , singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini , TikTok creators the NaeNaeTwins , wheelchair dance team the Rollettes , who join previous #AerieREAL cast member, gold medalist, and advocate Aly Raisman , to the Aerie family. Building upon the brand’s values of power, positivity and no retouching, the campaign will highlight and celebrate the entire #AerieREAL community—celebrities, customers, brand ambassadors, and partners—by letting their voices and stories shine.

Aerie Unveils #AerieREAL Voices Campaign with Aly Raisman, Antonia Gentry, Kelsea Ballerini, NaeNae Twins and the Rollettes (Photo Credit: Aerie/Andrew Buda)

In 2014, Aerie was among the first in the industry to showcase their dedication to using REAL people in unretouched campaign photos. The decision to represent the power of real beauty and give people the opportunity to recognize themselves in the brand led to the #AerieREAL movement, built alongside a platform of inspiration defined by strong people who always keep it REAL. Throughout the Fall, Aerie will amplify its community's voices across social, digital, and in-store activations, including empowering quotes from its community highlighted on billboards and across all brand channels. From testimonies on what makes them #AerieREAL to tried and true product reviews, voices will share the brand story.

“As the leader in showcasing real women, Aerie has built a powerful community, which we continue to foster by creating even greater opportunities for our customers' voices to be heard,” said Jennifer Foyle, President - Executive Creative Director, AE & Aerie. “The #AerieREAL Voices campaign serves as a global testimony to our brand, as we echo the personal journeys and stories of these incredible and inspiring individuals. Our leading brand platform and strong community, together with amazing product, is solidifying our leadership within the industry.”

THE INSPIRING VOICES OF #AERIEREAL

Aly Raisman encourages others to speak their truth and prioritize their mental health.

Antonia Gentry strives for authenticity in her life through acceptance and inclusivity.

Kelsea Ballerini expresses both the messy and beautiful parts of her life through songs and songwriting.

NaeNaeTwins (Shayné and Zhané Stanley) bring their confidence to life through the belief that if you’re not living your truth — you’re not living.

The Rollettes aim to empower women and girls with disabilities to live mentally, physically, and emotionally independent lives. (Rollettes Founder Chelsie Hill, Samantha Lopez, Steph Aiello, Maria Rabaino, Conner Lundius and Natalie Fung)

SHOW YOUR REAL