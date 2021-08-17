checkAd

Aerie Unveils #AerieREAL Voices Campaign With Aly Raisman, Antonia Gentry, Kelsea Ballerini, Naenae Twins and the Rollettes Taking Center Stage to Share Their Real Selves

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) announced today the launch of Aerie’s #AerieREAL Voices campaign and welcomes actress Antonia Gentry, singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini, TikTok creators the NaeNaeTwins, wheelchair dance team the Rollettes, who join previous #AerieREAL cast member, gold medalist, and advocate Aly Raisman, to the Aerie family. Building upon the brand’s values of power, positivity and no retouching, the campaign will highlight and celebrate the entire #AerieREAL community—celebrities, customers, brand ambassadors, and partners—by letting their voices and stories shine.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005159/en/

Aerie Unveils #AerieREAL Voices Campaign with Aly Raisman, Antonia Gentry, Kelsea Ballerini, NaeNae Twins and the Rollettes (Photo Credit: Aerie/Andrew Buda)

Aerie Unveils #AerieREAL Voices Campaign with Aly Raisman, Antonia Gentry, Kelsea Ballerini, NaeNae Twins and the Rollettes (Photo Credit: Aerie/Andrew Buda)

In 2014, Aerie was among the first in the industry to showcase their dedication to using REAL people in unretouched campaign photos. The decision to represent the power of real beauty and give people the opportunity to recognize themselves in the brand led to the #AerieREAL movement, built alongside a platform of inspiration defined by strong people who always keep it REAL. Throughout the Fall, Aerie will amplify its community's voices across social, digital, and in-store activations, including empowering quotes from its community highlighted on billboards and across all brand channels. From testimonies on what makes them #AerieREAL to tried and true product reviews, voices will share the brand story.

“As the leader in showcasing real women, Aerie has built a powerful community, which we continue to foster by creating even greater opportunities for our customers' voices to be heard,” said Jennifer Foyle, President - Executive Creative Director, AE & Aerie. “The #AerieREAL Voices campaign serves as a global testimony to our brand, as we echo the personal journeys and stories of these incredible and inspiring individuals. Our leading brand platform and strong community, together with amazing product, is solidifying our leadership within the industry.”

THE INSPIRING VOICES OF #AERIEREAL

  • Aly Raisman encourages others to speak their truth and prioritize their mental health.
  • Antonia Gentry strives for authenticity in her life through acceptance and inclusivity.
  • Kelsea Ballerini expresses both the messy and beautiful parts of her life through songs and songwriting.
  • NaeNaeTwins (Shayné and Zhané Stanley) bring their confidence to life through the belief that if you’re not living your truth — you’re not living.
  • The Rollettes aim to empower women and girls with disabilities to live mentally, physically, and emotionally independent lives. (Rollettes Founder Chelsie Hill, Samantha Lopez, Steph Aiello, Maria Rabaino, Conner Lundius and Natalie Fung)

SHOW YOUR REAL

Seite 1 von 2
American Eagle Outfitters Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aerie Unveils #AerieREAL Voices Campaign With Aly Raisman, Antonia Gentry, Kelsea Ballerini, Naenae Twins and the Rollettes Taking Center Stage to Share Their Real Selves American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) announced today the launch of Aerie’s #AerieREAL Voices campaign and welcomes actress Antonia Gentry, singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini, TikTok creators the NaeNaeTwins, wheelchair dance team the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer Prices $1.0 Billion Sustainability Bond
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Microvast Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Syniverse, The Leading Provider of Mission-Critical Mobile Platforms for Carriers and Enterprises, ...
Philip Morris International Enters Tender Period with Vectura Shareholders Following Unanimous ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Cloudflare, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of $1.125 Billion of 0% Convertible ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.08.21AEO Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on Sept. 2nd
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21American Eagle Unveils ‘Future Together. Jeans Forever’ Celebrating the Timelessness of Jeans, Optimism and Togetherness
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten