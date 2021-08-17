ICE Mortgage Technology Enhances Encompass Platform Enabling Lenders to Stay Ahead of New Industry Rule

“Our support for the new General QM rule will help mortgage companies save time and increase productivity across the lending and acquisition processes,” said Joe Tyrrell, President of ICE Mortgage Technology. “The latest Encompass release further highlights our commitment to leveraging our technology, data and industry expertise to help our clients and partners navigate the everchanging lending landscape.”

ICE Mortgage Technology TM , part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that the industry’s leading solution for mortgage lenders and correspondent investors released additional enhancements to the Encompass platform. The Encompass 21.2 release supports the recently updated General Qualified Mortgage (QM) final rule enabling lenders to seamlessly calculate eligibility for QM loans using the new price-based thresholds which government sponsored enterprises (GSE) will require in order to sell loans to the secondary market.

Coming on the heels of the new Uniform Residential Loan Application (URLA), the new General QM rule represents the second major industry change for the residential mortgage industry in less than six months which requires lenders to alter how they operate their business. This latest change will require lenders to retrain their teams, update their compliance processes and protocols to ensure industry standards are met ahead of the mandatory implementation date.

The new Encompass 21.2 release offers the flexibility for lenders to use both existing and new QM rules before the mandatory switch (October 1, 2022) to accommodate GSE and investor requirements seamlessly. More information on the General QM rule as part of the product release can be found here: https://files.consumerfinance.gov/f/documents/cfpb_art-qm_executive-su ...

