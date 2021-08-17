Rocket Lab Announces Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

A live audio-only webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.rocketlabusa.com/investors .

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2021 following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Rocket Lab will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

Rocket Lab and Vector Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: VACQ) (“Vector”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced a proposed business combination in the first quarter of 2021. The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021 following an annual meeting of Vector’s shareholders set for August 20, 2021 to approve the proposed business combination between Vector and Rocket Lab. Upon closing, the combined company is expected to remain listed on the Nasdaq with its common stock and warrants trading under the new ticker symbols, “RKLB” and “RKLBW”, respectively.

In addition to the Company’s Q2 2021 conference call, Rocket Lab will participate in the following conferences in September 2021:

Bloomberg RADAR 2021

Presentation: Tuesday, September 7, 05:35 p.m. PDT

Speaker: Peter Beck, Founder and Chief Executive

Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference

Presentation: Friday, September 10, 11:05 a.m. PDT

Speakers: Peter Beck, Founder and Chief Executive, and Adam Spice, Chief Financial Officer

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is a global leader in space that builds and launches rockets and spacecraft to provide end-to-end mission services for civil, defense, and commercial markets. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle is the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered more than 100 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Learn more at www.rocketlabusa.com.