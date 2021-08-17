checkAd

Rocket Lab Announces Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2021 following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Rocket Lab will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live audio-only webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.rocketlabusa.com/investors.

Rocket Lab and Vector Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: VACQ) (“Vector”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced a proposed business combination in the first quarter of 2021. The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021 following an annual meeting of Vector’s shareholders set for August 20, 2021 to approve the proposed business combination between Vector and Rocket Lab. Upon closing, the combined company is expected to remain listed on the Nasdaq with its common stock and warrants trading under the new ticker symbols, “RKLB” and “RKLBW”, respectively.

In addition to the Company’s Q2 2021 conference call, Rocket Lab will participate in the following conferences in September 2021:

  • Bloomberg RADAR 2021
     Presentation: Tuesday, September 7, 05:35 p.m. PDT
    Speaker: Peter Beck, Founder and Chief Executive 
  • Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference
     Presentation: Friday, September 10, 11:05 a.m. PDT
    Speakers: Peter Beck, Founder and Chief Executive, and Adam Spice, Chief Financial Officer

About Rocket Lab
 Rocket Lab is a global leader in space that builds and launches rockets and spacecraft to provide end-to-end mission services for civil, defense, and commercial markets. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle is the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered more than 100 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Learn more at www.rocketlabusa.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Vector Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rocket Lab Announces Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2021 following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer Prices $1.0 Billion Sustainability Bond
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Microvast Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Syniverse, The Leading Provider of Mission-Critical Mobile Platforms for Carriers and Enterprises, ...
Philip Morris International Enters Tender Period with Vectura Shareholders Following Unanimous ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Cloudflare, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of $1.125 Billion of 0% Convertible ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.08.21Rocket Lab to Launch Finnish Satellite Developing Next-Generation Space Junk Removal Technologies
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Rocket Lab Inks Deal With Varda Space Industries to Supply Multiple Photon Spacecraft for Space Manufacturing Missions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Rocket Lab to Launch Three Back-To-Back Missions for BlackSky from Late August
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Vector Acquisition Corporation Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Annual Meeting Set for August 20, 2021 to Approve Proposed Merger with Rocket Lab
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten