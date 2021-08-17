checkAd

SailPoint Introduces Customized Workflows, Automating Identity Security with No-Code Offerings

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021   

Partnering with business leaders to simplify and accelerate their security programs since 2005, SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity security, today announced the launch of Workflows during the company’s annual conference Navigate 2021: Confidence Redefined. This new visual tool empowers SailPoint customers to automate security tasks with no coding required.

Powerful Yet Easy: SailPoint Workflows Democratizes Customizations for Every Identity Program

Enterprises today are facing a paradigm shift following the accelerated rate of the digital transformation and remote work boom. As a result, organizations need to be much more agile than ever before and increasingly drive higher operational efficiency by reducing manual tasks across departments. Gaining such efficiency used to require expert developers to customize the organization's identity systems. With Workflows, SailPoint is democratizing software development and enabling everyone to solve their biggest challenges and automate tedious processes with no-code options.

No two enterprise security measures are the same and organizations are rapidly scaling digital initiatives to meet changing market needs. In order to accomplish this, enterprises are seeking more automation capabilities with no-code technology. Gartner predicts, “By 2025, 70% of new applications developed by enterprises will use low-code or no-code technologies (up from less than 25% in 2020).”1

"At SailPoint, we think every organization deserves an identity security program like the ones we see at Fortune 100 companies. However, identity talent is in high demand, and most companies don't have teams of developers available to tailor solutions to their unique needs. We want to put that power into the hands of all of our customers," said Grady Summers, EVP of Product, SailPoint. "Earlier this year, we opened our identity security platform to be extensible in anticipation of offering no-code options. We continue to build a flexible product to help our customers on every part of their journey. We accomplish this with Workflows—build security templates once, scale and share with teams for efficiency, all done securely."

With Workflows enterprises are able to do the following:

  • Automate use cases like event-driven certifications and custom approvals through APIs and event triggers
  • Accelerate innovation with easy drag-and-drop builder through no-code workflow, decreasing runtime and freeing up team power to focus on forward looking projects
  • Connect to other SaaS applications, enabling a broad range of capabilities across a company's technology ecosystem
  • Integrate into a customer’s cloud environment and SailPoint’s partner network

"For over 50 years, Flinders University has been a center of inspiring achievement. To continue our mission, we need to remain vigilant on security and speed when granting our people access to resources needed to get the job done. We are thrilled to be part of the SailPoint Workflows beta program to help us accomplish security efficiency,” said Sam Ogden, Identity Services Lead at Flinders University. “My team is already anticipating reaping the benefits from these automation capabilities. To have the option to integrate SailPoint within our digital ecosystem or directly within the SailPoint Identity Platform is the flexibility we need today. Workflows is an identity security game-changer that we look forward to implementing.”

Workflows Availability

The launch program for Workflows will arrive in Q4 of 2021. Email workflow@sailpoint.com for more information.

About SailPoint

SailPoint is the leader in identity security for the cloud enterprise. We’re committed to protecting businesses from the inherent risk that comes with providing technology access across today’s diverse and remote workforce. Our identity security solutions secure and enable thousands of companies worldwide, giving our customers unmatched visibility into the entirety of their digital workforce, and ensuring that each worker has the right access to do their job, no more, no less. With SailPoint at the foundation of their business, our customers can provision access with confidence, protect business assets at scale and ensure compliance with certainty.

1 Gartner, ‘Forecast Analysis: Low-Code Development Technologies’, Fabrizio Biscotti, Paul Vincent, Jason Wong, and Laurie Wurster, January 22, 2021

