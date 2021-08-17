SurgePays Appoints Anthony P. Nuzzo, Jr. as CEO of its LogicsIQ Subsidiary

The executive move follows the Company’s May 2021 announcement to begin exploring the best possible options to deliver shareholder value by spinning-off or taking the LogicsIQ subsidiary public, as described in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed on August 2, 2021. Mr. Nuzzo will continue in his role at SurgePays during a transition period.

BARTLETT, Tenn. and SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays , Inc. (OTCQB: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a blockchain financial technology company building a next generation supply chain network in the U.S. for convenience stores, mini-marts, tiendas, bodegas, gas stations and other merchants serving underbanked consumers, announces that Anthony P. Nuzzo, Jr., President of the Company and an experienced financial services executive, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, LogicsIQ, Inc. (“LogicsIQ”), formerly SurgeLogics.

Mr. Nuzzo, who joined SurgePays in August 2017, is an accomplished financial services executive and entrepreneur with a successful track record as a CEO, CFO, and financial consultant. Over his career, he has built multiple companies named to Inc. 500’s list of fastest growing financial institutions. During his tenure at SurgePays, he led the development of LogicsIQ’s SaaS platform and oversaw the growth of the business.

LogicsIQ is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) customer relationship management (CRM) provider for enterprises. Its flagship CRM solution, Intake Logics, helps law firms to generate high quality sales leads while converting those leads into signed retained clients. In addition, LogicsIQ serves as a full-serve business process outsourcing (BPO) provider, providing a range of services like sales and contract processing, email and live chat support, social media management, and data processing and programming.

As CEO of LogicsIQ, Mr. Nuzzo will lead a seasoned executive team that fueled the business’s growth pre-pandemic and has a strategy to build future growth both organically and through acquisitions. LogicsIQ is positioning itself to become the top enterprise software solution provider for marketing business intelligence, client generation, case load management, and vertically integrated services for law firms and other industry verticals.