CMUV Bancorp Announces 3rd Quarter 2021 Cash Dividend Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 17.08.2021, 15:00 | 12 | 0 | 0 17.08.2021, 15:00 | El Centro, CA, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Board of Directors of CMUV Bancorp, the bank holding company for Community Valley Bank, has approved a $0.10 3rd Quarter cash dividend per common share. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2021 to all shareholders of record on September 9, 2021.

Jon A Edney

7603521889

mediarelations@yourcvb.com



